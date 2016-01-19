In Photos: Dunkirk’s Refugee Wasteland, Even Worse Than the Calais Jungle

The migrant and refugee camp in Calais, northern France, has now gained international notoriety and attracted floods of volunteers who have made a grim situation slightly more bearable for the roughly 5,000 people there.
But half an hour up the road there is another settlement now housing at least half that number, but in even more squalid conditions. Even worse, there are hundreds of families, including dozens of children, compared to the mostly young adult male population in the Calais camp.
The camp, on a piece of wetland nestled between a residential area and a motorway connecting Dunkirk to Calais, is seen as a strategic location by the people smugglers who operate around the port of Dunkirk and on a nearby service area.
The winter weather first turned the camp into a sludgy mud bath, then a frozen wasteland. It has has the most rudimentary of facilities and cannot cope with residents’ basic needs, say aid organizations.
The French government has agreed to build a new camp with heated tents and bathrooms, but local officials say “many details still need to be ironed out.”
