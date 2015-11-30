In Photos: Guns and Kittens on Ukraine’s Frontline

Casper, Conan, Papa, Primus, Sabre, Skeptic. The soldiers of the 2nd Platoon of the 7th Company of the 3rd Battalion of the 93rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — Kuprum (Copper) for short — have shed their former civilian skins to adopt a colorful range of wartime identities.
VICE News spent a week living in the trenches and bunkers of soldiers who feel they have been forgotten by their country and the West, amid a rapidly disintegrating ceasefire.
Videos by VICE
Amid the grime and the warfare, the men and have learned how to look after themselves — and their pets — with pride.