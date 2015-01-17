In Photos: Haiti Opposition Groups Launch New Round of Street Protests

Thousands of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince on Friday, calling for the resignation of Haitian President Michel Martelly.
The protesters called the demonstration “Operation Burkina Faso,” named for the West African country where an October 2014 uprising toppled a president who ruled for 27 years.
“There is too much corruption, too much misery, too much unemployment,” said André Fadot, one of the main organizers of the march, who said demonstrations would take place daily until next Friday, when the UN Security Council is set to visit the Caribbean country.
“No negotiation,” Fadot said. “No truce. This is just the beginning.”
Haiti’s parliament dissolved Monday after opposition lawmakers failed to reach an agreement with the president over scheduling elections and extending their own terms in office.
Marchers sang songs associated with Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the popular but polarizing former president who was twice forced into exile. Aristide’s party, Fanmi Lavalas, has been at the forefront of anti-government protests.
But not everyone backed the opposition’s demands.
“The situation is much, much better since the [2010] Earthquake,” said Pierre Datson, a 28-year-old supporter of Martelly, who watched the protest from the side of the road, where he ran a small stall that repaired cell phones.
“The economy is much better, and there are schools,” Datson said. “Everyone who is marching here just want to claim power themselves.”