In Photos: India’s Deadly Heat Wave

India’s heat wave has killed nearly 2,000 people, according to the Associated Press. For the past week, high temperatures have led to water shortages, melted roadways, dehydration, and heat stroke.
The heat wave is the second deadliest in Indian history and, globally, the fifth most lethal on record, according to statistics from the International Disaster Database.
Temperatures have approached 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 Celsius) in some areas. Hospitals are flooded with heatstroke victims, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Laborers are especially at risk.
Wealthier residents have managed to purchase air conditioners. Widespread power cuts, however, are hindering people from battling the heat. The government is unable to guarantee more than eight hours of electricity a day, and most households receive less than four hours in the summer.
Showers and thunderstorms on Saturday brought some relief, according to the AP, but forecasters predict prolonged drought conditions for the country.
