In Photos: International Rescue Effort Ramps Up in Nepal as Tensions Rise Among Survivors

Thousands of people are fleeing Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu as essential supplies start to run out and frustration mounts over the slow response to Saturday’s earthquake, now known to have killed at least 5,000.

Hundreds of thousands more people are thought to be stranded in rural mountainous areas with no shelter or food in harsh weather conditions. The Nepalese government has admitted it is unable to cope, and the international community is scrambling to provide assistance.

Millions of dollars have been donated alongside tons of food and other supplies, but even getting it into the country has proved difficult as Nepal’s one international airport, in Kathmandu, has been overwhelmed by the number of planes arriving.

More than 8 million people have been affected, according to the United Nations, with at least 10,000 people injured. Rescue teams have so far been able to save just 14 people from rubble, according to the BBC, one of whom had spent three days in a collapsed room.

VICE News is on the ground in Kathmandu documenting the aftermath of the earthquake and ongoing recovery efforts.

The Nepalese government promised several hundred buses to transport people to their homes out of Kathmandu valley but only several were provided. Bus passengers look out at a crowd of stranded people clashing with police. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

Lack of bus transportation out of Kathmandu caused tensions between police and people trying to flee. A group of disgruntled people who were hoping to leave the capital argue with a local police official. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

A protester shouts at police officers dressed in riot gear who were deployed to handle the large crowds trying to board buses out of Kathmandu. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

Many monuments across Kathmandu have collapsed due to the earthquake. A passing motorcyclist pauses to capture the destruction on his cellphone. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

Two dogs nap on a footbridge in the center of Kathmandu. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

Israel Defense Forces has deployed an army field hospital and search and rescue teams in Kathmandu. Two of its doctors perform a ultrasound on a newborn Nepalese baby transported to the unit. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

Rescue teams from the United States have also arrived in Kathmandu. Virginia’s Fairfax County search-and-rescue team coordinates with Israeli officials at their field hospital. Photo by Spencer Chumbley

