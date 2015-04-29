In Photos: International Rescue Effort Ramps Up in Nepal as Tensions Rise Among Survivors

Thousands of people are fleeing Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu as essential supplies start to run out and frustration mounts over the slow response to Saturday’s earthquake, now known to have killed at least 5,000.
Hundreds of thousands more people are thought to be stranded in rural mountainous areas with no shelter or food in harsh weather conditions. The Nepalese government has admitted it is unable to cope, and the international community is scrambling to provide assistance.
Videos by VICE
Related: Earthquake in Nepal (Dispatch 1). Watch here.
Millions of dollars have been donated alongside tons of food and other supplies, but even getting it into the country has proved difficult as Nepal’s one international airport, in Kathmandu, has been overwhelmed by the number of planes arriving.
More than 8 million people have been affected, according to the United Nations, with at least 10,000 people injured. Rescue teams have so far been able to save just 14 people from rubble, according to the BBC, one of whom had spent three days in a collapsed room.
VICE News is on the ground in Kathmandu documenting the aftermath of the earthquake and ongoing recovery efforts.
Related: Related: Nepal Death Toll Might Hit 10,000 as Mass Cremations Continue and Rescue Time Runs Short. Read more here.
Follow Spencer Chumbley on Twitter: @SpencerChumbley