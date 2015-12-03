In Photos: Mass Shooting in San Bernardino

A man and woman armed with assault rifles opened fire Wednesday morning during a holiday party for employees of the San Bernardino public health department in California, killing 14 people and injuring 17 before being killed in a shootout with police. Police later identified the suspects as Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were believed to be married.

Police said Farook was a county public health department employee who apparently stormed out of the party after a dispute before returning with Malik to carry out the shooting. A family representative told press the couple had dropped their 6-month-old daughter off with a grandmother before the attack, saying they had a doctors appointment.

Videos by VICE

The city of San Bernardino, which has long struggled with gun violence, is still reeling.

Related: Live Updates: San Bernardino Attackers Were ‘Couple Who Dropped Baby Off with Grandmother First’

Police conducted raids throughout the surrounding neighborhood for hours to look for the shooters. (Photo by Sean Haffey/Getty Images)

SWAT officers stake out in the surrounding streets to search for the suspects. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Law enforcement agents from the surrounding police departments, sheriff’s office and federal agencies, went house to house to look for the suspects. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Staff from the Inland Regional Center, the facility where the shooting took place, gather to pray and mourn after being evacuated. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Emergency workers evacuate facility staff from the scene of the shooting. (Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA)

Evacuated workers from the Inland Regional Center huddle together across the street. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)