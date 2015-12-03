In Photos: Mass Shooting in San Bernardino

A man and woman armed with assault rifles opened fire Wednesday morning during a holiday party for employees of the San Bernardino public health department in California, killing 14 people and injuring 17 before being killed in a shootout with police. Police later identified the suspects as Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were believed to be married.
Police said Farook was a county public health department employee who apparently stormed out of the party after a dispute before returning with Malik to carry out the shooting. A family representative told press the couple had dropped their 6-month-old daughter off with a grandmother before the attack, saying they had a doctors appointment.
The city of San Bernardino, which has long struggled with gun violence, is still reeling.