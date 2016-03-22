In Photos: The Aftermath of Brussels Terror Attacks

The Belgian capital of Brussels was rocked by triple explosions at the city’s airport and a central metro station on Tuesday morning, killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more.

Two explosions hit the departures areas at Zaventem airport at about 8am local time and another blast took place in the Maelbeek metro station about an hour later. Belgium has now raised its terror threat to its highest level.

Videos by VICE

The Belga news agency reported shots were fired at the airport and there were shouts in Arabic shortly before the explosions. Belgium’s federal prosecutor has said one of the airport explosions was probably a suicide bomb.



Dozens Killed by Multiple Explosions in Brussels Airport and Subway



The blasts occurred four days after police in Brussels arrested Salah Abdeslam, the main fugitive in the November terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. Belgian police had been on alert for any reprisal action, but the attacks took place in crowded public areas where people and bags are not searched.

All flights have been canceled and the airport has shut down until tomorrow, and all public transport across the city has been closed. The European Commission has locked down its staff.



The morning explosions at Brussels airport targeted the departures area. Casualty figures have not been confirmed but local media is reporting that at least 13 people died there. (Photo via Facebook/Ketevan Kardava)

A soldier stands guard outside the shattered windows of Brussels airport’s departure hall. (Photo by Laurent Dubrule/EPA)

Thousands of passengers were evacuated from the airport, which was closed down until 6am local time on Wednesday. Almost 800,000 passengers fly from Brussels airport each month. (Photo by Laurent Dubrule/EPA)

Zach Mouzoun, a passenger arriving on a flight from Geneva, told France’s BFM television “It was atrocious. The ceilings collapsed. There was blood everywhere, injured people, bags everywhere. We were walking in the debris. It was a war scene.” (Photo by Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Passengers leave a metro train in Brussels following an explosion shortly after 9am local time at Maelbeek station. TV images showed smoke billowing from the station entrance. (Photo via Twitter/evanlamos/EurActiv)

Injured people are attended to outside Maelbeek metro station. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and at least 55 wounded in the metro attack. (Photo by Francesco Calledda/EPA)

Emergency workers walk down Rue de la Loi after the explosion at Maelbeek metro station, which took place during rush hour. (Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Emergency workers at Rue de la Loi after the metro explosion. All public transport in Brussels has been shut down. (Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews

Reuters contributed to this report.