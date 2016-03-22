In Photos: The Aftermath of Brussels Terror Attacks

The Belgian capital of Brussels was rocked by triple explosions at the city’s airport and a central metro station on Tuesday morning, killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more.
Two explosions hit the departures areas at Zaventem airport at about 8am local time and another blast took place in the Maelbeek metro station about an hour later. Belgium has now raised its terror threat to its highest level.
The Belga news agency reported shots were fired at the airport and there were shouts in Arabic shortly before the explosions. Belgium’s federal prosecutor has said one of the airport explosions was probably a suicide bomb.
The blasts occurred four days after police in Brussels arrested Salah Abdeslam, the main fugitive in the November terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. Belgian police had been on alert for any reprisal action, but the attacks took place in crowded public areas where people and bags are not searched.
All flights have been canceled and the airport has shut down until tomorrow, and all public transport across the city has been closed. The European Commission has locked down its staff.