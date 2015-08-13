In Photos: The Aftermath of the Massive Explosion in the Chinese City of Tianjin

A massive explosion rocked the port city of Tianjin in northeastern China on Wednesday, killing at least 44 people and injuring hundreds more. At least two firemen were missing, according to Chinese state television.
The blast occurred at a warehouse containing hazardous materials at the Tianjin Binhai New Development Zone at around 11:30pm local time. The initial eruption, which was reportedly sparked by “inflammables and explosives,” set off more fires in the surrounding area.
Videos by VICE
The first explosion was equivalent to three tons of TNT detonating, and a subsequent blast was akin to 21 tons of TNT going off, according to the National Earthquake Bureau. Video footage of the inferno quickly spread internationally on social media, while users of the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo posted photos of bloodied victims and apartments with the windows blown out.
Photographer Wu Hong was on the scene in the aftermath of the blast, capturing images of exhausted firefighters, wounded bystanders, and heaps of charred vehicles and shipping containers.
Related: New Video Emerges of Explosion In China
Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews