In Photos: The Aftermath of the Massive Explosion in the Chinese City of Tianjin

A massive explosion rocked the port city of Tianjin in northeastern China on Wednesday, killing at least 44 people and injuring hundreds more. At least two firemen were missing, according to Chinese state television.

The blast occurred at a warehouse containing hazardous materials at the Tianjin Binhai New Development Zone at around 11:30pm local time. The initial eruption, which was reportedly sparked by “inflammables and explosives,” set off more fires in the surrounding area.

Videos by VICE

The first explosion was equivalent to three tons of TNT detonating, and a subsequent blast was akin to 21 tons of TNT going off, according to the National Earthquake Bureau. Video footage of the inferno quickly spread internationally on social media, while users of the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo posted photos of bloodied victims and apartments with the windows blown out.

Photographer Wu Hong was on the scene in the aftermath of the blast, capturing images of exhausted firefighters, wounded bystanders, and heaps of charred vehicles and shipping containers.

Related: New Video Emerges of Explosion In China

An injured driver in his truck after the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Firemen take part in rescue operations after the blast. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Plumes of smoke rise after the huge explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Fire and smoke are seen after the blast. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

A fireman walks past a fire engine during rescue work. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Fireman prepare to take part in the rescue. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Firemen rest after their rescue work. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

A damaged car left on the road after the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Fire engines on their way to the site of the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Firemen prepare to search for survivors and put out fires. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

A toll booth damaged by the blast. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Damaged buildings and cars after the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

A fire burns among piles of damaged shipping containers. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Shipping containers and cars were damaged after the blast. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

A damaged car is seen after the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Firemen stand beside a body after the explosion. (Photo by Wu Hong/EPA)

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews