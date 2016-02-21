In Photos: The Grim Aftermath of Twin Car Bomb Blasts in the Syrian City of Homs

At least 57 people have been reported killed in twin car bomb blasts that hit Syria’s Homs on Sunday, one of the deadliest such attacks in the city in five years of civil war.

More than 100 others were wounded by the explosions in the city center’s Zahra district, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Videos by VICE

Footage from Syrian state media showed charred corpses buried among rubble, damage to shop fronts, and debris littering a wide area. Many cars were on fire, sending out plumes of black smoke. Wounded people walked around dazed.

State television quoted the governor of Homs as saying at least 25 people had been killed. Located about 100 miles north of the capital Damascus, Homs is Syria’s third largest city.

Related: Russia Is Killing a Lot of Civilians in Syria — But the US Coalition Allegedly Is Too

A bomb attack claimed by Islamic State (IS) last month in Homs killed at least 24 people as Russian-backed forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took back some IS-held villages in Aleppo province in the north.

Sunday’s attacks also came a day after regime forces made advances against IS. The group has not claimed responsibility for the blasts.

A bomb attack killed 32 people in December shortly after a ceasefire deal that paved the way for the government to take over the last rebel-controlled area of the city, which was a center of the 2011 uprising against Assad.

Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the attack was the second most deadly of its kind in Homs since 2011, and the deadliest for almost a year and a half.

All photos via Facebook/SANA