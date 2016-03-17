In Photos: The Kurdish Guerrillas Fighting the Turkish State in Nusaybin

Cities across Turkey’s southeast region, which borders northern Syria and Iraq, have been devastated by fierce fighting since a ceasefire between the government and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) broke down last July.
Troops and Kurdish militants have clashed violently on the streets, Turkish army shelling has destroyed urban infrastructure, and round-the-clock curfews have been imposed on entire towns and cities. At least 100 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly have been killed as Turkish troops opened fire on people on the streets, according to Human Rights Watch, and conducted an intimidation campaign against Kurdish activists or anyone suspected of being one.
The government-imposed curfews have also left people trapped without food and medical supplies, sometimes for weeks at a time, putting more than 200,000 lives at risk in what human rights groups say amounts to collective punishment. Independent human rights observers and bar associations have been denied access to the region.
The Kurds have been fighting the Turkish state for decades, demanding better rights for their people and culture inside Turkey, where they face systemic discrimination. Multiple Kurdish groups have taken up arms — including the PKK, the Civil Protection Units (YPS), which also has a female battalion the YPS-JIN, and the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks, which claimed responsibility for a bombing in Ankara over the weekend that killed at least 30 people.
The conflict has become complicated by the wars in Syria and Iraq, where the PKK, Syrian Kurdish rebel group People’s Protection Units (YPG), and Iraqi Kurdish militia known as peshmerga are fighting the Islamic State. Turkey believes their ulterior motive is establishing a Kurdish state in the vacuum created by the Syrian war — fears heightened on Thursday as Syria’s three Kurdish-controlled autonomous regions voted to approve the establishment of a federal system in the north of the country.
VICE News gained access to Nusyabin, a Turkish city of around 90,000 people on the border of northeast Syria, where a 24-hour curfew has recently been reimposed. We met members of the YPS and YPS-JIN, many of them still teenagers, who said they are ready to die for their cause, as well as the civilians caught in the crossfire. Their last names have been withheld to protect their security.