In Photos: The Young Refugees Forced to Flee Burundi’s Violence

As a result of the violence and intimidation surrounding Burundi’s controversial presidential elections, which took place amid gunfire and grenades on July 21, more than 165,000 people have now fled to neighbouring countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In the over-crowded Nyarugusu refugee camp in western Tanzania alone, there are close to 80,000 Burundian refugees, with at least 60 percent of these thought to be children.

The number of separated, unaccompanied, and often traumatized young people arriving at the camp is also thought to have risen sharply from around 1,600 at the end of May, to more than 2,600 by July 19.

Overall, around one fifth of Burundian refugees are thought to be infants aged under five, many whom are arriving with symptoms of malnutrition, anemia, malaria, diarrhea, and respiratory conditions.

“The psychological strain on refugees, especially children, is almost impossible to measure but we have seen that many children are now arriving in a much worse physical and mental state than a few weeks ago,” said Lisa Parrott, interim country manager for Save the Children Tanzania.

“The children who have made it to the camp in the last week have walked for days on end with nothing but the clothes on their backs and little or no food. Some of these children have witnessed extreme violence and threats, either in their own homes in Burundi or along the way, and some have even seen their parents and other family members murdered by militia.”

Save the Children is working with local partners to implement child protection and education programmes including three Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and three Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS), which are expected to reach 1,200 children.

A young refugee collects clean water in the Nyarugusu refugee camp near Kigoma in Tanzania. It is safest to collect water during the day, as the camp takes on a different character at night due to sparse security and overcrowding.

Children queue to play games with a Save the Children worker. These moments of levity are rare in the camp where many children do not attend school in order to collect and help with domestic chores.

A breakfast of porridge at dawn as refugees fleeing unrest and violence at home wake up to another day in the camp.

A young boy gets ready for class as day breaks over the camp.

Gloria [all names have been changed], a 24-year-old mother from Burundi, lived a peaceful life with her husband and three small children; Yasmina, four, Mugisha, two, and Aline, seven months.

A few months ago, violence escalated in her hometown and she was forced to flee, becoming separated from her husband during the chaotic and perilous trip to Nyarugusu.

Juliette also fled with her four young children as violence escalated in Burundi. She and her young family arrived in Nyarugusu on June 29, but were robbed of all their belongings on the trip. Juliette’s 5-month-old daughter Elise is suffering from acute malnutrition.

A class of refugee school children in a makeshift classroom take a break from learning English.

Augustin fled to Tanzania when armed gunmen shot and killed both of his parents. A few days before that, a soldier threw a hand grenade into his school while they were in class. Augustin managed to escape with his older brother Yves, who he says now looks after him in the camp.