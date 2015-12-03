In Photos: Thousands of Camels Descend on Indian Desert for Annual Fair

Thousands of camels filled the Thar desert in India’s western state of Rajasthan last month for the annual seven-day camel and livestock fair.
One of the largest camel fairs in the world, held every November during the full moon, the event draws more than 300,000 people and up to 20,000 camels to the small town of Pushkar. Camel herders travel for up to two weeks across Rajasthan with their animals to attend.
Thousands of camels and other animals are brought to the fair to be traded. They also “dance” — part of the entertainment, alongside musical performances, camel-cart rides, and processions.
Pushkar one of the holiest and oldest cities in India, and is home to more than 400 temples.Thousands of Hindu thousands of devotees bathe in the town’s lake during the festival, which is believed to be holy.