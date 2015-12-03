In Photos: Thousands of Camels Descend on Indian Desert for Annual Fair

Thousands of camels filled the Thar desert in India’s western state of Rajasthan last month for the annual seven-day camel and livestock fair.

One of the largest camel fairs in the world, held every November during the full moon, the event draws more than 300,000 people and up to 20,000 camels to the small town of Pushkar. Camel herders travel for up to two weeks across Rajasthan with their animals to attend.

Videos by VICE

Thousands of camels and other animals are brought to the fair to be traded. They also “dance” — part of the entertainment, alongside musical performances, camel-cart rides, and processions.

Pushkar one of the holiest and oldest cities in India, and is home to more than 400 temples.Thousands of Hindu thousands of devotees bathe in the town’s lake during the festival, which is believed to be holy.

Camels are paraded, proffered and sold based on how well they carry their loads. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Camel dancing is one of the sideline attractions at the Pushkar fair. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Camel herders preen their animals to get them looking as healthy as possible so they can fetch the maximum price. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Camel dung is collected and dried to be used later as fuel. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Camel herders travel on foot with their camels for up to two weeks through the Thar desert to reach the fair. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

The price of camel depends on how healthy they look and how heavy a load they can carry. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Camel herders sleep outside during the seven-day annual fair in the Thar desert in Rajasthan. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

A camel herder poses for a photograph during the Pushkar fair. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

A child dressed as an Indian God walks on the streets of Pushkar. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

Up to 20,000 camels descend upon Pushkar for the annual fair, which is one of the biggest of its kind in the world. (Photo by Ahmer Khan)

All photos by Ahmer Khan.

Follow Ahmer Khan on Twitter: @ahmermkhan