In Photos: Vehicles Tossed Onto Buildings in Fierce Tornado in Mexico; 13 Dead

Fierce weather that struck Texas crossed the border early Monday into Mexico, sparking an unusual tornado that hit Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila state, killing 13 people — ten adults and three children.

The tornado hit around 6:40 am. One child is reported missing, while at least 88 people suffered injuries and around 750 homes were severely damaged, reports said.

Videos by VICE

“Most of the dead are people who were outside, not people who were inside their homes,” said Mayor Evaristo Lenin Perez, according to BBC News.

Mexico’s federal government declared a state of emergency for the municipality of Ciudad Acuña on Monday afternoon, and later warned that more severe weather could hit the city of 100,000 tonight and on Tuesday. Coahuila governor Ruben Moreira visited some of the worst-damaged homes on Monday.

