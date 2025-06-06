In ‘PIGFACE,’ When They Say to Kill, You Ask How Many (Demo Impressions)

You wake up inside a dilapidated warehouse in a pool of your own blood and with a pounding headache. Across the room is a buzzing television set and a ringing cell phone. After answering the phone, an ominous caller explains the source of your cranial pain. A bomb’s been drilled inside your skull, and you’re now at the mercy of the mysterious voice on the other end of the call. Your first task? Get through the warehouse and get comfortable killing strangers. Afterwards, you’ll infiltrate a trap house on a farm, kill every person in sight, and make it out with the product. That’s just your first night in PIGFACE.

The PIGFACE demo is short and sweet, cutting straight to the chase and swiftly putting a weapon in your hands. You play as ‘Exit’, a woman with a not-so-honorable past. What you’ve done isn’t exactly explained in the demo, but apparently, it’s reprehensible enough to entice your new captors into blackmailing you to do their dirty work. And you’ll do it, too. It’s not like you have a choice, lest you want to dare them to press the button that turns your brains into tomato paste.

‘PIGFACE’ puts you in the shoes of a terrible person, and now you do what they told ya

Fortunately (I guess), the entity controlling you has afforded you a place to stay. A dirty apartment in an unknown location is where you’ll prepare before accepting each contract. You can change your clothes, surf the dark web for firearms, and choose the next place to clean out with whatever means necessary.

Developed by Ontario-based titolovesyou, PIGFACE is a dark and ultra-violent FPS reminiscent of early 2000s low-res bloodfests. It’s a little bit of Manhunt, a sprinkle of SAW, and a dash of David Szymanski’s Butcher’s Creek, with a heavy serving of visceral violence. You’ll travel to each location in the back of a van, where you’ll customize a loadout of your liking to finish the deed. Levels consist of grimy, unwelcoming sandboxes, and you’ll approach them how you see fit. Do you burst in, guns blazing? Or rather, sneak through the shadows unnoticed? It’s your choice – as long as you complete your tasks.

While the PIGFACE demo only includes one full level – the Farmhouse – it’s just enough of a teaser to pique my interest. Dark and gritty, low-poly head popping, no questions, no hesitations, just show up and pull the trigger. Man, I probably need to see a psychiatrist.

PIGFACE is coming soon to Steam. However, the free demo is available now.