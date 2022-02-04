In the 1990s, the FBI Raided the World’s Horniest BBS

The late 80s and early 90s were a golden age of free stuff on the internet. If you could afford the equipment and the access, you could find just about any piece of software you wanted without paying for it. And also a lot of pictures of naked people.

The Bulletin Board System, or BBS, was the lifeblood of this freewheeling time. It didn’t last long.

This week on Cyber we’re bringing you the story of Rusty ‘n’ Edie’s BBS: the Friendliest BBS in the World. Here to tell the tale is Motherboard Senior Staff Writer Samantha Cole. It’s the subject of her newest piece, The Death of Rusty n Edie’s, One of the Horniest Places on the 90s Internet.

