In the Dominican Republic as Mass Numbers of Haitians Face Deportation

In 2013, a Dominican Supreme Court ruling stripped an estimated half-million Dominicans of Haitian descent of their citizenship, leaving them essentially stateless. Under international pressure, the Dominican government extended a regularization opportunity to those affected, as well as recent Haitian migrants-that just ended on June 17. That process was marred by bureaucratic requirements that proved to be very difficult for the humble Haitian community to produce.
Thousands of Dominican citizens of Haitian descent crowded the streets around the Ministry of the Interior in Santo Domingo to register or acquire confirmation of their registration with the government. Their registration may offer them relief from immediate deportation. This will affect anyone of Haitian descent not registered.
