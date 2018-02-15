The ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Tackles the Unique Hell of Raising a Superhero

The Incredibles, Brad Bird’s Oscar-winning animated movie about a superpowered family, was a breath of fresh air for the superhero genre in 2004. Sure, X2 was fine and the Raimi Spider-Man movies were alright, but whatever good superhero fare we got in the early 2000s was quickly drowned out in a sea of films like Daredevil, that brain-bleedingly bad Catwoman, and, good god, the version of The Punisher starring John Travolta. The Incredibles was fun, it had heart, and there wasn’t even one action sequence scored by a nu metal song.



Now, 14 years later, things are different. Superhero movies are actually good now, and Marvel has turned the entire genre into an all-encompassing, Galactus-style Hollywood juggernaut. But on Wednesday, Pixar debuted an exclusive new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to The Incredibles, and the thing proves there’s still room for a family-friendly superhero flick in 2018.

Incredibles mastermind Bird has previously said that the new movie will center on Incredibles matriarch Elastigirl, but the new 90-second clip focuses mostly on Bob Parr, a.k.a. Mr. Incredible, and the unique hell that is raising a toddler with superpowers. Avengers: Infinity War may be full of a lot of things—oh lord, so many things—but the domestic trials and tribulations of parenting isn’t one of them.

When a tycoon named Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) recruits Elastigirl to “help [him] bring supers back into the sunlight,” Bob has to Mr. Mom it back at home and raise the family, which means helping Dash with his math homework and trying to keep track of baby Jack-Jack, who seems to have developed the ability to teleport, shoot lasers out of his eyes, sneeze lightning, and morph into a little Hulk when he doesn’t get a cookie. As good as Black Panther may turn out to be, it probably won’t include a scene about the frustrations of Common Core. For that, we have Incredibles 2.

Oh and visionary designer Edna Mode is back, too, trading in her fashion tips for parenting advice.

“Done properly, parenting is a heroic act,” she says, eyeing a very haggard Bob. “Done properly.”

The sequel was again written and directed by Bird, who also voices Edna. And the new cast list is even more stacked than the original, with Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, and even Isabella Rossellini lending their voices this time around. Incredibles 2 is slated to hit theaters June 15.

