COVID-19 is Devastating India. Here’s How You Can Help.

India is experiencing the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, leaving millions of people infected and battering an already crumbling healthcare system.

As the total number of infections crossed the grim 18 million milestone on April 29 after yet another world record number of daily infections, gravediggers are working round the clock to bury victims, overwhelmed crematoriums in certain cities are building makeshift funeral pyres, and families of victims are scrambling around for oxygen, ventilators and plasma.

Help is now pouring in from around the world. Oxygen concentrators and cylinders have been sent by the British embassy in Berlin, Singapore and Mauritius; and test kits and other hospital equipment arrived from the U.S. just this morning.

If you too have the means to aid and have been looking for a way to help India push back against its colossal humanitarian crisis, here are some organisations and charities you can donate to.

UNICEF

UNICEF is rushing urgently needed equipment like oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, hygiene supplies and diagnostic testing systems to India. Click here to donate.

Indian Red Cross Society

The Indian Red Cross Society is accepting donations from across the world for COVID relief. Canada pledged ten million dollars to the Indian Red Cross Society to help fight COVID in India. Apart from financial donations, you can also donate ventilators, masks, sanitiser bottles, gloves, and dry ration at their state branches, if you live in India. Some state branches are also providing pick-up and drop facilities to those wishing to donate blood. Click here to donate.

20 Oxygen Concentrators, 75 Ventilator, 150 Bedside monitors, 2,00,928 Fabipiravir/Coronavir from EMERCOM of Russia were received by @IndianRedCross today early morning and handed over to @MoHFW_INDIA #CovidIndia #RussiaIndia #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/7McPZbZHyZ — Indian Red Cross Society (@IndianRedCross) April 29, 2021

Khalsa Aid

UK-based non-profit Khalsa Aid has previously helped the Yazidi community in Afghanistan, earthquake-stricken Nepal, and Indian farmers during the farmer protests. Now, they are gathering funds to supply oxygen concentrators to India. Click here to donate.

In this unprecedented state of medical emergency, We has fortunately managed to arrange limited Oxygen concentrator for COVID-19 patients. This project will be initiated from Delhi as it is the worst affected city.

Together,we will fight this situation. #covidsecondwaveinindia pic.twitter.com/HydTQyHqWP — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) April 23, 2021

Hemkunt Foundation

The Hemkunt Foundation has been providing free oxygen cylinders to those affected with COVID out of their office in the outskirts of New Delhi. They also have collection centres in Mumbai. For now, the foundation is only able to accept donations within India due to government laws. Click here to donate.

10:26pm: We are still distributing truck loads of Oxygen Cylinders in Gurgaon and will continue to do so throughout the night to critical #covid_19 patients



Your small donation can help us reach out to more peoplehttps://t.co/cj1axUN1xh#COVID19India #CovidIndiaInfo pic.twitter.com/94Laui7xbn — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) April 20, 2021

Migrant Worker Solidarity Network

The network came into fruition last year after several migrant workers walked hundreds of miles back home in India after the sudden lockdown. Migrant workers continue to struggle during the current lockdown and are rushing to get back home once again. Click here to donate.

Migrants from Bihar, working as rag pickers in Delhi, describe the undeclared nationwide emergency in place. Bus fares to their homes have increased by up to five times.#lockdown #COVIDEmergency2021 #migrantworkers #MigrantLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H9ctQZJlpX — Migrant Workers Solidarity Network (MWSN) (@migrant_IN) April 23, 2021

Breathe India

In collaboration with the SaveLife Foundation, Breathe India is raising funds for oxygen concentrators in India’s capital, New Delhi. Click here to donate.

Mazdoor Kitchen

Mazdoor Kitchen is a citizen-run voluntary initiative working on providing meals to daily-wage labourers and workers in North Delhi. The initiative also helped stranded labourers and daily-wage workers during last year’s COVID crisis. Click here to donate.

Oxfam India

Oxfam India has provided PPE and safety kits, food, cash, and livelihood trainings in 16 Indian states. They also hope to work with the government and policy makers to ensure better healthcare facilities. Click here to donate.

