COVID-19 is Devastating India. Here’s How You Can Help.

India is experiencing the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, leaving millions of people infected and battering an already crumbling healthcare system.
As the total number of infections crossed the grim 18 million milestone on April 29 after yet another world record number of daily infections, gravediggers are working round the clock to bury victims, overwhelmed crematoriums in certain cities are building makeshift funeral pyres, and families of victims are scrambling around for oxygen, ventilators and plasma.
Help is now pouring in from around the world. Oxygen concentrators and cylinders have been sent by the British embassy in Berlin, Singapore and Mauritius; and test kits and other hospital equipment arrived from the U.S. just this morning.
If you too have the means to aid and have been looking for a way to help India push back against its colossal humanitarian crisis, here are some organisations and charities you can donate to.
UNICEF
UNICEF is rushing urgently needed equipment like oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, hygiene supplies and diagnostic testing systems to India. Click here to donate.
Indian Red Cross Society
The Indian Red Cross Society is accepting donations from across the world for COVID relief. Canada pledged ten million dollars to the Indian Red Cross Society to help fight COVID in India. Apart from financial donations, you can also donate ventilators, masks, sanitiser bottles, gloves, and dry ration at their state branches, if you live in India. Some state branches are also providing pick-up and drop facilities to those wishing to donate blood. Click here to donate.
Khalsa Aid
UK-based non-profit Khalsa Aid has previously helped the Yazidi community in Afghanistan, earthquake-stricken Nepal, and Indian farmers during the farmer protests. Now, they are gathering funds to supply oxygen concentrators to India. Click here to donate.
Hemkunt Foundation
The Hemkunt Foundation has been providing free oxygen cylinders to those affected with COVID out of their office in the outskirts of New Delhi. They also have collection centres in Mumbai. For now, the foundation is only able to accept donations within India due to government laws. Click here to donate.
Migrant Worker Solidarity Network
The network came into fruition last year after several migrant workers walked hundreds of miles back home in India after the sudden lockdown. Migrant workers continue to struggle during the current lockdown and are rushing to get back home once again. Click here to donate.
Breathe India
In collaboration with the SaveLife Foundation, Breathe India is raising funds for oxygen concentrators in India’s capital, New Delhi. Click here to donate.
Mazdoor Kitchen
Mazdoor Kitchen is a citizen-run voluntary initiative working on providing meals to daily-wage labourers and workers in North Delhi. The initiative also helped stranded labourers and daily-wage workers during last year’s COVID crisis. Click here to donate.
Oxfam India
Oxfam India has provided PPE and safety kits, food, cash, and livelihood trainings in 16 Indian states. They also hope to work with the government and policy makers to ensure better healthcare facilities. Click here to donate.
