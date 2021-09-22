Apparently, India’s Gen Z Doesn’t Believe in Long-Term Love Anymore

This may be the year Gen Z has gone all out with their hate for “cheugy” millennial culture. But, turns out, that’s not the only love lost. Apparently, much of India’s Gen Z is no longer into long-term love, at least according to a survey conducted by MTV India.

An MTV youth insights survey released this month that interviewed 26,000 respondents between the ages of 15 and 25 from 50 Indian cities revealed that Gen Z’s belief in true love is on the decline.

Half of the respondents admitted they had flirted with someone who wasn’t their significant other during the last year, driving home that they probably weren’t that serious about their relationships. One in every four young people surveyed also said they didn’t believe in marriage, compared to only 1 in 10 who said they felt the same last year. The number of people in serious relationships dropped from 26 percent in 2019 to 13 percent this year. In fact, the love section of the survey concluded that India’s Gen Z treats relationships like Instagram stories: “Here today, gone tomorrow.”

It appears the only real love Gen Z seems to be feeling is for their bank accounts.

Forty-six percent of respondents said money was the most important thing in life, and admitted they would rather earn big than live a meaningful life. A majority of them also felt that side hustles, like stock trading or becoming social media influencers, were the way to go, with 70 percent of respondents saying they felt they could earn far more by juggling multiple gigs.

While India’s second wave of COVID-19 infections did make some Gen Z-ers feel less hopeful about the future, it looks like their optimism triumphed, with over half of respondents saying they felt they would bounce back to normal life after the pandemic. Around three-quarters of them also said that their pandemic DIY projects have now turned into regular hobbies, with 82 percent revealing that they even felt more confident and proud about themselves after completing these tasks.

But then again, for India’s Gen Z, their words may just speak louder than their actions. The survey indicates that although Gen Z-ers like to speak up on subjects of national interest, they barely participated in on-ground events. However, it’s unclear if this is a classic case of how most of us do far less than we talk, or if it’s because the pandemic killed off the chances of on-ground activism.

In this pandemic-stricken world, even Gen Z-ers have gone domestic in coping with the crisis. Turns out, viral absurd affirmations aren’t the only thing keeping them going. Forty-two percent of survey participants said their families had become an important source of happiness, with 65 percent reporting that their main source of motivation during the lockdown was wholesome fam vibes.

The survey also indicated that Gen Z-ers are seeking refuge in spirituality. ​​While Gen Z is often globally perceived as the least religious generation, 70 percent of Indian participants said they felt more in control of their lives after praying, and 62 percent said being spiritual helped them find clarity in an ever-confusing world.

Looks like in 2021, flings, side hustles and a whole lot of hope have passed the vibe check.

