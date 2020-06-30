What Is up With India’s Exorbitantly High Electricity Bills?

Maybe sometime in the future, we will look back and think of 2020 as the problem child, when lots of things went wrong for us. Some of us, though, may also look back and remember this stepping into the new decade to be accompanied with horrifying electricity bills that put a dent in our wallets.

It turns out that people across India, and especially many in the state of Maharashtra, have been receiving astronomical electricity bills—some even ten times their usual monthly bill amounts.

Videos by VICE

What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2020

What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2020

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2020

A lot of Mumbai folks and their electricity bills pic.twitter.com/SptaizxDZz — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) June 27, 2020

A lot of Mumbai folks and their electricity bills pic.twitter.com/SptaizxDZz — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) June 27, 2020

My electricity bill from @Adani_Elec_Mum is ridiculous.



My normal bill is between Rs 2600-Rs 2800 per month. This bill is Rs 15,800!!!



There is Rs 9,000 added for last month's bill which makes no sense because last month's bill of (Rs 2600)was paid in full



anyone else? — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 29, 2020

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

Though Mumbai is a hotspot for the virus and these dizzying bills, those living in the states of Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also complained about excessively high bills earlier this month.

Similar is the story with us in Kerala. Public sector firm @KSEBLtd has come under enormous criticism for the sudden hike in electricity bill in left-led Kerala. — Shamseer Keloth (@shamseerkeloth) June 29, 2020

Anyone noticing electricity bills through the roof when there's no change in consumption for the lockdown months? #Hyderabad #Chennai — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 29, 2020

Hyderabad Story & My electricity bill was Rs 14,800 till May 31. We checked it online since for the period Mar – May 31. The due amount was Rs 14,800 and we paid it. Got another bill on June 6 for Rs 13,911. This bill was for 5 days. It's a loot by the government nothing else — The Unapologetic Rishi (@RishiKa81542228) June 29, 2020

https://twitter.com/Arshad08105933/status/1276738952595038208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1276738952595038208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FArshad08105933%2Fstatus%2F1276738952595038208

In Delhi, the BJP opposition accused the AAP government of carrying out a scam worth Rs 1,131 crores in collusion with the power distribution companies. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged that the citizens were getting electricity bills of up to 94 days without subsidy, and the government’s “silence” on the issue was “proving” that the power company sent huge bills with the government’s consent. “Even after 2 lakh small and big industries were closed in lockdown, huge electricity bills have been charged from them through fixed charges and average bills,” said Gupta.

According to Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) which supplies power to Mumbai apart from TATA Power and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking), this has happened because they’ve been trying to clear the backlogs from the previous months. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns, meter reading activities were temporarily suspended for safety reasons in the state, and the bills for March and April were generated based on average consumption of the preceding three months. The bills were low then because most of India is cooler in those months, which means the power-guzzling air conditioners are usually off then. So, for March and April, customers were underbilled when the actual consumption was actually pretty high because of the summers and additional usage due to the lockdown.

Post Unlock 1.0, AEML resumed their meter reading. “Upon getting actual readings, to pass on the slab benefit to our customers, the total consumption for March to May have been uniformly allocated for the entire three month period—calculations are available on the backside of the bill,” says a statement released by AEML. “Your May consumption includes consumption of May as well as differential consumption owing to estimated consumption of March and April.” The same explanation was given by the electricity boards of other states, such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as well.

Some people, however, are still not convinced with this explanation and allege there were anomalies while preparing the bill. Many received excessively high electricity bills despite their houses being unoccupied.

It was not just Mumbai, India was under lockdown for months. It was not possible to take meter readings anywhere in the country. Why then it’s only in Mumbai that the electricity bills have tripled this month. — Ashwini Chaudhary (@DhoopAshwini) June 29, 2020

My electricity bill is 10x times the usual amount that too for an unoccupied house. Why is that so #TNEB? That too at such scary times, really? #TamilNadu #Chennai — Sharanya Chander (@Sharanyachander) June 24, 2020

My electricity bill is 10x times the usual amount that too for an unoccupied house. Why is that so #TNEB? That too at such scary times, really? #TamilNadu #Chennai — Sharanya Chander (@Sharanyachander) June 24, 2020

But Maharashtra State Energy Minister Nitin Raut insists that there is no foul play here. “In fact, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) too has suffered loss of approximately 3,500 in absence of physical reading, ” he told India Today. “People can check their bills online and avail to pay in installments. They don’t have to pay in lump sum. We will not cut power supply.”

In Kerala, another state that has seen tons of complaints about unusually high electricity bills, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the government would underwrite up to 50 percent of the additional charge incurred by the households. “As they were unable to take the readings due to the lockdown, consumers have got a consolidated bill for four months resulting in huge amounts,” said Vijayan, while addressing the media.

Follow Satviki on Instagram.