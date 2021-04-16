Here’s What’s Happening in the World’s Worst-Affected COVID-19 Hotspot

Since mid-March, India has seen a sudden sharp rise in Covid19 cases, culminating in 200,000 cases on April 14—a first in the country since the outbreak.

Over the last few days, visuals from cemeteries across the country have gone viral. In the northern Indian city of Lucknow, videos of bodies being burnt in circulation spread like wildfire on Indian social media. On April 15, an Indian reporter said he witnessed bodies streaming in every 10 seconds, even as the state health bulletin reported only 26 deaths that day.

Videos by VICE

“These are not ordinary numbers,” a cremation ground employee told a reporter with news outlet The Print. As the news triggered, authorities installed tin sheets to block the view of one of the cemeteries—a move that was in sync with the state hiding COVID-19 deaths.

https://twitter.com/DeepakJ02841911/status/1382602662894391300

The Lucknow cemeteries encapsulate one of the many stories of the crushing second COVID-19 wave sweeping India. The country of 1.4 billion people has the second largest total number of COVID-19 cases in the world, with over 14 million cases.

2,17,000 new 🦠 cases in last 24 hours in India, 1,185 deaths. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 16, 2021

But experts confirm that India is possibly the worst-hit nation right now, mostly because of misreporting and hidden COVID-19 cases and deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. Ramanan Laminarayan, the director of the U.S. based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, told TIME magazine, “For every 30 infections, [the Indian authorities are] pretty much only picking up one as a case. I would still apply the 30-fold undercount even now.”

Over the last few days, Indians have been flooding social media with cries for help, asking for hospital beds, ventilators, and life-saving drugs. India is also reporting acute shortages of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab, both of which were given emergency use authorization during the pandemic. Families are now resorting to the black market to source the drugs.

My best friend from school is suffering from #COVID-19, her lungs r failing, the hospital she is currently admitted in not equipped with #ventilator. She needs a ventilator.

Please let me know if you have any leads of a hospital+ventilator in #Ahmedabad where she can be treated. — Anjali Jain (@helloanjali) April 15, 2021

This is a call for help. Urgently need #Remdesivir for my mother who's covid +ive and a chronic patient with Kartagener's syndrome (a rare, severe lung disease). I am in Jamshedpur with her. She has high fever & her O2 is dropping despite continuous O2 support. Kindly amplify. — Sana Shakil (@sanashakil21) April 14, 2021

Bhramar Mukherjee, the biostatistics chair at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, summed up the the reason for the severe second surge in a tweet: “Hubris, complacence, negligence, nonchalance, data denial, slow vaccination and lack of clear and cogent strategy.”

At the beginning of this year, various experts were mystified by the low COVID-19 cases, with fewer hospitalizations and mortality.

“We were all tempted with a premature celebration of the end of the pandemic in India, throwing caution to the wind,” Mukherjee wrote in an op-ed on April 16. “Scientists including myself were busy coming up with several hypotheses regarding why the virus curve turned its corner, the miraculous decline in India, deciphering a major public health mystery.”

At the same time, several experts are flagging double mutant strains of COVID-19 in at least 10 states as a contributing factor in the ongoing crisis. In the state of Maharashtra—which is the worst hit in India—the double mutant strain was found in 61 percent of samples put through genome sequencing. However, government officials are denying the presence of the variant. The Indian Council of Medical Research, an apex biomedical research body of the Indian government, downplayed the mutant strain and said “there is no cause for panic.”

Last week, amid the alarming visuals from the ground, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that there will be no lockdown. “We have resources and experience now. We contained the pandemic earlier. We can do this again with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behavior,” he told the media.

Udaya Regmi, of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Reuters, “The speed with which the virus is spreading in our region (South Asia) is truly frightening.”

Graveyards Are Overflowing With Bodies

Apart from Lucknow, other cities, too, are reporting saturated cemeteries. In the central Indian city of Bhopal, some cremation grounds were reporting up to 40 bodies a day—far higher than what official figures show.

This is Bhopal's Bhadbhada Ghat crematorium on Apr 11th



Many bodies were cremated here with with COVID protocol



But Shavraj's MP Govt Data says only 1 death on Apr 10th in Bhopal due to COVID



Stop fudging data. Tell People the truth. Vaccinate everyone.pic.twitter.com/5UAw3DDVIn — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 13, 2021

Bloodcurdling front page photo in @DainikBhaskar in Bhopal today. pic.twitter.com/xeYQqWKX5u — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 16, 2021

In India’s capital New Delhi, a municipal corporation-run cremation ground saw over 400 COVID-19 deaths in the first 13 days of April. Crematoriums are also reporting long waiting queues, running up to several hours. In the western Indian city of Gujarat—the birthplace of PM Modi—a man waited for 12 hours to get his turn to cremate his brother who died of COVID-19.

Hospitals are Running Out of Beds and Oxygen

Several videos from the ground show people crying while waiting to get their COVID-19 positive kin admitted, in vain. Many died while waiting in ambulances or long queues outside the hospital. In one video from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, a woman is seen screaming next to her COVID-19 positive father, who died outside the hospital while waiting for medical help. “We cried for half an hour looking for a doctor, but no doctor came,” she said on camera.

https://twitter.com/MandoMunda/status/1382908913226424321

There are also reports of COVID-19 patients sharing beds. In one case, patients were given mineral water as an alternative to oxygen. In one city, hospitals ran out of hearse vans, so they sent the COVID-19 dead in trucks.

Some Indian States Have Already Run Out of Vaccines

India has fully vaccinated 14.9 million people—which is 1.1 percent of the population. Many experts have warned that the slow pace of the vaccination drive—which began on February 16—means it will take the country about a decade to vaccinate 70 percent of its population.

In Mumbai, out of 120 Covid-19 vaccination centres run by the BMC as many as 71 had to shut due to a paucity of the doses.#COVID19Vaccination https://t.co/Clp5UG39B7 — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) April 10, 2021

Last week, about 100 vaccination centers shut down in India’s financial capital Mumbai as vaccine doses finished. At least half a dozen Indian states have flagged vaccine shortages and the need for re-stocking. On the other hand, India’s Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the media, “There is no shortage of vaccines and the government of India gives vaccines to every state.” In a tweet, Vardhan also called the news on the shortage “fear-mongering.” “Where does the question of shortages arise? We’re continuously monitoring & enhancing supply,” he tweeted.

Religion and Politics Continue to Mobilize Huge Gatherings

The infamous religious gathering of nearly a million of devotees in the northern Indian city of Haridwar—which was approved by the state government despite warnings—is steadily turning into a superspreader cluster.

Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India. #KumbhMela @Reuters pic.twitter.com/hnNF8hOLRV — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) April 12, 2021

Over a thousand tested positive over the last three days, and one died. Despite the formation of clusters, the festival officials confirmed that they will not cut short the festival, which is on until the end of this month. One leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party told the media that he attended the festival and tested positive on April 13.

In another religious gathering, a large crowd in a southern Indian district was seen celebrating a local new year festival, in which people threw cow dung cakes at each other as part of the tradition.

Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

It is also election season in the country, and several visuals—often posted by political leaders themselves—show huge rallies in which leaders are addressing attendees without masks.

Overwhelmed by the love and support from the people of Islampur. Here are some pictures from the roadshow. #BanglayEbarBJPAsche pic.twitter.com/sNmd2EvF8E — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2021

Political analysts said that the mask-less appearance sends a message to the crowd that COVID-19 is over, and that masks or social distancing are no longer necessary.

Jobless Migrant Workers Going Back Home, Again

Last year, the sudden government-mandated lockdown after the first COVID-19 outbreak set off one of the world’s largest displacements—with millions of migrant workers rendered jobless and homeless. They were also blamed for spreading COVID-19 as they made their way home to villages from cities, mostly on foot. Hundreds of migrants, who rely on minimum daily wages in informal working arrangements for survival, died walking back. In several cities, panic on the streets and breaking social distancing protocols led police to use violence.

Migrant workers are swarming rail stations in India’s financial capital Mumbai to go to their home villages as virus-control measures dry up work in the hard-hit region. https://t.co/vPUMyN3HEY — The Associated Press (@AP) April 16, 2021

Now, similar visuals appear from cities in several states that are imposing restrictions of varying degrees. The crisis is triggering another wave of migration as workers worry they will be left jobless and homeless again. In Mumbai, migrant workers were seen leaving the city in buses in huge numbers. Similar scenes emerged from New Delhi where workers started their journey home for fears of another lockdown.

Follow Pallavi Pundir on Twitter.