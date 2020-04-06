Someone Listed India’s Statue of Unity on a Second-Hand Items Website to Raise Money for Healthcare

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India continue to climb, and more reports surface of doctors not being given adequate protective gear despite many healthcare workers testing positive, many are calling for urgent funds and action to address the situation. As the country struggles with a massive economic slowdown, critics have been quick to point out the amount of money previously spent on token tributes like statues and ads, over healthcare. And as a twisted prank to probably highlight how money used to make statues could’ve seriously helped improve the conditions of hospitals and healthcare, someone put up an ad trying to sell India’s Statue of Unity for Rs 30,000 crore (more than $4 billion) on OLX, an online marketplace which people mainly use to buy second-hand goods.



The description of the ad selling the world’s largest statue, which was constructed at a shocking cost of Rs 3,000 crore to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—India’s first Home Minister—read, “Emergency! Selling Statue of Unity because of urgent money required for the hospitals and healthcare equipment.” This was first dug up by a Reddit user, and left the internet in awe of the legend’s prank. However, the police quickly caught on and in line with a no-tolerance approach for fake news, has cracked down on the unidentified person from Gujarat who put up this listing. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 505 for publishing or circulating any rumours, 417 for cheating and 469 for forgery and other relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act against the unknown prankster.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/SupariMan_/status/1247006563367153664?s=20

https://twitter.com/udaikumarr/status/1247055377289498625?s=20

What the hell?

People of gujarat always a find ways to do business in any situations…😅😅😅#statueofunity #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AhUZtdgIOs — sk (@skirtan95) April 6, 2020

Some might think this is a joke taken too far but it’s also a statement on how India could’ve spent money on other essential priorities than a show of nationalism, that could’ve benefited the country at such a difficult time.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram .