India’s Supreme Court Has Ordered All Coronavirus Tests to Be Made Free

While India has over 5,916 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the time of writing this, the world’s second most populated country continues to be criticised for its low testing rate. India is trying to ramp up its testing efforts from an average of 10,000 to 20,000 tests per week. To do so, 47 private labs have been roped in along with 118 government ones to conduct these tests at a larger scale. However, while tests conducted by government centres are free of charge, these private coronavirus tests cost about Rs 4,500 ($58), which could discourage many people who may not be able to afford these tests from coming forward. So, in an effort to make the process more seamless and inclusive, India’s Supreme Court has passed an order asking all private labs to make coronavirus testing free for the public.



A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat addressed a plea put forward by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi asking authorities to ensure that coronavirus testing facilities were made free of cost. “It is extremely difficult for the common citizen to get himself/herself tested in the government hospital/labs and being no alternative in the sight, the people are constrained to pay the capped amount to the private hospital/labs for protecting their lives,” the petitioner said. They have also challenged the advisory by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that capped the cost of the tests at Rs 4,500 on March 17. The plea pointed out the importance of testing to understand and contain the pandemic, and said that paying this price makes accessibility difficult for many who have been financially affected by the lockdown. “Further, the capping of the prices of the testing facility of Covid-19 in private hospitals/labs strikes at the Article 14 of the Constitution of India as being arbitrary and unreasonable,” the petition said.

In a hearing conducted via video conference, the apex court ruled in the petitioner’s favour and said that private hospitals and labs should “extend these philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis”. It has asked the government to ensure that these tests are made free, and suggested that a mechanism be made so private labs can seek reimbursement from them. While some private labs have said that reimbursements can be taken from the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, others have asked the government to supply the testing kits and equipment. The court also added that all coronavirus tests must be conducted under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) or ICMR accredited pathological labs.

The judge also addressed the issue of violence and discrimination against doctors and healthcare workers, and ordered authorities to provide protection to them and take action against anyone impeding or obstructing their work. Meanwhile, the ministry of health was directed to ensure that all personal protective equipment (PPE) be made available to medical professionals.

