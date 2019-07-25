Indian Godman Trolled for Calling Star Sprinter Hima Das a ‘Golden Shower’

Indian spiritual leader, Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, is most famously known for being the founder of Isha Foundation and spreading knowledge on all things yoga. But while the guru, known to sport a distinctly American accent, may know his way around the downward dog, he clearly needs a lesson in modern-day slang—especially if he’s putting out a message on a public platform.



In yet another incident of someone not thinking before they tweet, Sadhguru tweeted out a congratulatory message to Hima Das, the ace sprinter who won five gold medals in 20 days recently. He tweeted a photo of Das and followed it with a line calling her “a golden shower” for India. And then he was, rightly so, trolled hard.

Videos by VICE

Guruji, May you enjoy many more golden showers too ✋🏼 #GoMutraBucketChallenge — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) July 24, 2019

Pees don't say that — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) July 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/shubh_ch/status/1153941057744203777?s=20

This is precisely why you should not arm nincompoops with the internet. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 24, 2019

Now, Das may be the best kind of gold digger, but that doesn’t make her a ‘golden shower’, which is a term used to refer to a sexual fetish where people get aroused by peeing on their partner. Meanwhile, Indian actress Twinkle Khanna, who tried to craft a witty reply to the tweet and said, “And here I thought we were all only into Gomutra (cow urine)”, is also being criticised for being a “Hindu hater”.

https://twitter.com/1vishalpandya/status/1153975163462905858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1153975163462905858&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jantakareporter.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftwinkle-khanna-called-hindu-hater-for-gomutra-response-to-sadhgurus-golden-shower-tweet-on-hima-das%2F259811%2F

Some even equated Sadhguru’s statement with Trump’s alleged addiction to ‘golden showers’.

So you and trump share notes eh? — Ivan Sikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) July 24, 2019

Even so, some continue to defend him, saying that he is referring to the line in a hymn called ‘Kanakadhara’, and that he meant for it to be a translation of a line in which a goddess sends down a shower of golden fruits.

Leftists are Trolling @SadhguruJV over this tweet!



These sick people have twisted the meaning of this tweet & are giving it an ugly connotation!



Reality- The auspicious Hymn of "Kanak varsha" was written by Sri Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th Century!



Check pic 2 for Meaning! pic.twitter.com/TuoLvRY7gW — Aviral Sharma (@sharmaAvl) July 24, 2019

What’s unfortunate is that American slangs mean more to us than our ancient expressions/ shlokas — the man (@whorneliastreet) July 24, 2019

Still, some maintain that even if he is not familiar with the slang, he should have used the world ‘gold’, and not ‘golden’.

In English Golden Shower means something gross & kinky.

He could've used one of our own languages to write what he meant.

Even if he said gold rain or gold shower, it would've been better. — JD (@jillsdaniel) July 24, 2019

Guess in a situation like this, it’s silence that is truly golden.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram .