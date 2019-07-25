Indian Godman Trolled for Calling Star Sprinter Hima Das a ‘Golden Shower’

Indian spiritual leader, Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, is most famously known for being the founder of Isha Foundation and spreading knowledge on all things yoga. But while the guru, known to sport a distinctly American accent, may know his way around the downward dog, he clearly needs a lesson in modern-day slang—especially if he’s putting out a message on a public platform.
In yet another incident of someone not thinking before they tweet, Sadhguru tweeted out a congratulatory message to Hima Das, the ace sprinter who won five gold medals in 20 days recently. He tweeted a photo of Das and followed it with a line calling her “a golden shower” for India. And then he was, rightly so, trolled hard.
Now, Das may be the best kind of gold digger, but that doesn’t make her a ‘golden shower’, which is a term used to refer to a sexual fetish where people get aroused by peeing on their partner. Meanwhile, Indian actress Twinkle Khanna, who tried to craft a witty reply to the tweet and said, “And here I thought we were all only into Gomutra (cow urine)”, is also being criticised for being a “Hindu hater”.
Some even equated Sadhguru’s statement with Trump’s alleged addiction to ‘golden showers’.
Even so, some continue to defend him, saying that he is referring to the line in a hymn called ‘Kanakadhara’, and that he meant for it to be a translation of a line in which a goddess sends down a shower of golden fruits.
Still, some maintain that even if he is not familiar with the slang, he should have used the world ‘gold’, and not ‘golden’.
Guess in a situation like this, it’s silence that is truly golden.
