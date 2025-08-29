Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC Scales Difficulty Based on How Much You’ve Played

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle remains one of my favorite games I’ve ever played.

As someone who loved the first three movies, the game was a perfect representation of what made the movies so great and endearing. The upcoming DLC, The Order of Giants, is set to continue that incredible experience with one particularly cool feature.

Videos by VICE

Indiana Jones gets tested in the order of the giants

Play video

IGN reported on this based on a conversation they had with creative director Axel Torvenius and lead game designer Zeke Virant at Gamescom. The Order of Giants DLC’s difficulty will actually scale based on how much of the base game was completed.

It’s revealed that they designed the DLC to take place dead in the middle of the game. As opposed to the standard “add it on at the end” way of doing DLC. It’s a risky move, and both Torvenius and Virant mentioned the difficulty in doing so based on people’s various save states.

The Order of Giants takes place in the game’s Rome section. And if you’ve played the base game, you know has a few sections you can’t access.

So, it stands to reason that those areas will now be unlocked, and you can experience the story there. I’m torn on how exactly I want to experience it. I still have to get the PS5 version to play through that.

But taking on that DLC as a matter of expanding the lore of the giants mid-story sounds great. On the other hand, playing it after beating the game makes it feel like a new Indiana Jones adventure, where he has to return to Rome. I suppose it’s all a matter of feel.

I’ll see where the game takes me when The Order of Giants comes out on September 4th. Wait. That’s not true. The Eagles play the now Micah Parsons-less Cowboys that night. I’ll get after it on September 5th.