VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Dropped a Major Update

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ became an immediate fan-favorite title, and the developers were quick to offer a major upgrade!

By

'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' Already Dropped a Major Update
Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks
Share:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle emerged as a surprise gaming heavyweight! Anthony certainly adored his time with the game, and it seems he’s not the only one! As of this writing, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a whopping 86% aggregate score on OpenCritic. With 92% of reviewers comfortably recommending it! And the title’s readily available on Game Pass? There’s no excuse to ignore a grand adventure with one of fiction’s most iconic adventurers!

Which brings us to MachineGames’ quick response to update Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The developers dropped Update 1 for the game, containing a wide range of fixes and tweaks. Let’s see what’s poppin’!

Videos by VICE

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Update 1 details

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ New Features

  • Added Full Ray Tracing (Path Tracing) feature on supported NVIDIA video cards. A minimum of 12GB VRAM is required to make use of this feature. Please note that we’re also working to support AMD FSR in a future game update.

General Fixes

  • Fix for a rare crash that could occur while saving the game.
  • Fix for an issue where you could temporarily lose Pre-Order/Deluxe outfit entitlements.
  • Fix to ensure your photographs appear more quickly when inspecting them from the journal.

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Gameplay Tweaks

  • Fix for a broken animation that could occur if you equip the rebreather immediately upon jumping into water.
  • Fix for a situation where you may not be able to interact with objects temporarily if you tried to push an enemy with your revolver while stamina is exhausted.
  • Fix for an issue that could prevent you from being able to block punches while looking at a nearby pickup object.
  • Fix for issue where you may not be able to change your disguise after leaving the Sukhothai village via a fast-travel signpost.
  • Fix for several places where the whip may detach unexpectedly when swinging.
  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s legs may unexpectedly snap into place when swinging across the gap in the bridge in Nepal.
  • Fix to prevent enemies from being unaware of Indy when reloading a checkpoint made very close to soldiers that are guarding the entrance to a restricted location.
  • Fix for an issue that may result in Gina not appearing near your docked boat when expected.
  • Fix for camera shaking unexpectedly when dying to scorpions near the end of the Gizeh level.
  • Fix for an issue where first shot made from a temporary gun would be silent.
  • Fix for an issue where enemies may have a delayed response after you have stolen valuables from them.
  • Fix for an issue that might make you appear in a broken animation state if restarting a checkpoint after using a zipline while the game is saving.
  • Fix for an issue that might result in being unable to use your whip if you were performing a whip crack while saving the game, and then reloaded that save.
  • Fix for an issue where you may become stuck in the “Lucky Hat” recovery state.

UI

  • Added “Reset to Default” selection in the Options menu.
  • Fix for a situation where rapid cycling of the Quick Equip menu might result in the wrong item being shown in the menu.
  • Added explanation of the Blue Suitcase revisit icon on maps to the in-game manual.
  • Prevent map location titles from overlapping with photo opportunity names.
  • Fix for intermittent text flicker during the credits.
  • Ensure the player’s Adventure Book list is updated immediately after unlocking a new book.

Graphics

  • Fix for bottles appearing overly blurred when moving around with an equipped bottle.
  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s right arm might look pinched above the wrist when in a bare-armed costume.
  • Fix for occasional stuttering that might be seen in cutscenes.
  • Fix to make Indy’s whip behave more naturally when attached to his belt.

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Missions and Quests (Contains Minor Spoilers)

  • Ensure several photo opportunities are still available when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.
  • Ensure several journal notes are still available to be collected when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.
  • Ensure several Adventure Books are shown correctly on the map after purchasing map information booklets.
  • Fix to prevent player from getting stuck when dropping Giuseppe’s Key, rather than stashing it, in A Savage Predicament.
  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not path to the open door after the fire trap in the Chamber of Fire – Silver Trial mission in the Vatican.
  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not use the levers or may get stuck when pathing to an elevator in Wat Si Sawai in Sukhothai.
waypoint-indiana-jones-and-the-great-circle
Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

Missions and Quests (Cont.)

  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not help open the Game Room door at the Sukhothai Ziggurat.
  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not enter a co-op vault or climb when she has recently been in combat.
  • Fix for an issue where pieces of the Vatican fountain puzzle may keep moving slowly, that could prevent its completion if left for a very long time.
  • Fix for an issue that could prevent the “Finish Forging the Gold Key” quest objective from ever being cleared in your journal in the Vatican.
  • Fix for an issue where dying shortly after opening the safe in the Sukhothai HQ may result in player being unable to pick up all of the gold.
  • Fix for an issue where gates may be locked inside the caves if restarting a checkpoint while sneaking into the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.
  • Fix for an issue that prevent player from picking up an important book in Voss’ office inside the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.
  • Fix for an issue that might result in Antonio or Ventura being stuck in a “cower” state while you are in Antonio’s office in the Vatican.

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ PC-Specific Fixes

  • Improved performance on larger game levels if using an 8GB VRAM video-card.
  • Fix an issue where Alt-Tabbing might prevent you from being able to open your inventory.
  • Fix to make sure that the “Revert” option works correctly when you change video modes.
  • Fix for torch or lighter flames flickering when playing the game at a high refresh rate.
  • Fix for Sand Pouring and Torch flame effects not rendering correctly in Peru level on AMD video-cards.
  • Fix for issue where enabling HDR and DLSS simultaneously might result in a moiré effect on plain white walls.
  • Fix for an issue where black artifacts may appear in Indy’s eye during cutscenes inside the cave in Peru.
  • Fix for issue where black squares may appear intermittently on screen if renderscale is used at certain resolutions on AMD video-cards.
  • Fix to ensure that your Photos can be exported correctly from Steam cloud saves if you decide to switch to using Xbox cloud saves.
  • Please note that AMD FSR support will be added in a future game update.

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Known Issues

  • We are aware some players may experience reduced performance if launching the game with DLSS enabled and we are looking into it. Players encountering this issue can try:
    • Navigate to the Options Menu after loading the game
    • Select Graphics Options
    • Switch from DLSS to TAA
    • Switch back to DLSS and exit the menu. Performance should return to normal shortly after
Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE