Indians Are Cancelling Tom Holland for a Tweet He Never Made

Indians are calling for a boycott of Spiderman actor Tom Holland over a tweet. The catch? The movie franchise actor wasn’t the Tom Holland who posted the problematic tweet.

On Feb. 24, a British author and cricketer also named Tom Holland put out a sarcastic tweet poking fun at India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to rename the world’s largest cricket venue to Narendra Modi stadium.

Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick… — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

While this move drew flak from Modi’s critics in India, some social media users got offended over Holland’s tweet, and assumed that it was “Spiderman” interfering in “India’s internal matter”.

This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman — mister shah (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021

Indians have since made the hashtag #BoycottSpiderman trend on Twitter. They also accused the actor of being part of a conspiracy, and even said that he was probably paid to tweet against Modi.

You conspirator, conspiring against global leader Modiji. You just wait, Delhi police is coming for you. — Interdimensional Traveler (@TheTraveler_7) February 24, 2021

I might, or might not agree with the naming, but I am curious to know how much you were paid for your tweet Tommy?

Must've been good payment for you to take time out to make the tweet about naming a stadium in India, more than cricket. Are you now a political commentator too? — IndicPride (@IndicFan) February 25, 2021

The outrage against an international actor for speaking up on an Indian issue comes just weeks after international icons like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and Mia Khalifa faced backlash and trolling for supporting India’s farmer’s protests, and were also accused of being part of a “conspiracy” and “interfering in internal matters”.

Interestingly, even Twitter users with names similar to Rihanna were trolled, leaving them confused as to why so many Indians were angry at them.

Some random Indian person tagged me on a tweet thanking me for supporting the Indian farmers protest – I think he meant to tag Rihanna 😂 but since then I've gotten a DM from an angry Indian aunty asking me why I'm interfering in her country's affairs 😂 LMAOOOO — Rehana Thowfeek | Free Palestine 🇵🇸 🇱🇰 (@RegularReh) February 4, 2021

Following the outrage, the author Tom Holland responded to right-wing supporters in India and poked fun at the confusion.

"Some rando Tom Holland".



The story of my life… https://t.co/vLNIF4AYNJ — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

