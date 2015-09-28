India’s Mental Health Crisis (Trailer)

Watch the full documentary

India is currently suffering a mental health crisis. With only 43 government-run mental hospitals serving a population of 1.2 billion, resources are spread thin. What’s more, mental illness is highly stigmatized in India, especially among women, who are typically committed to mental health facilities with no legal rights, receiving involuntary treatment, and sometimes without a proper diagnosis.

VICE News travels to Maharashtra to investigate what it’s like to be deemed a woman with mental illness in India today.

