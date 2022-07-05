Indie Games Raise $140,000 for Abortion Funds

The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds, a $10 bundle of over 750 indie games and other projects, has raised over $140,000 for abortion funds, with the goal of raising a total of $200,000.

“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and threaten and remove access to abortions, creators from all across itch.io have contributed projects to this solidarity bundle,” the description for the bundle reads.

The bundle, which launched July 3, includes the work of over 600 creators and features both tabletop games as well as indie video games. All of the proceeds of this bundle will go towards the National Network of Abortion Funds’s Collective Power Fund, which seeks to redistribute donations from all across America to key locations, like the South and the Midwest. The description of the event says that these creators were inspired specifically by the overturn of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds will be available until July 13, with even more games being added from July 6 onward. Although the huge amount of games might seem intimidating to sort through, it’s worth it for a PDF of the beautiful illustrated tabletop game Wanderhome alone, or just for the satisfying feeling of standing in solidarity with people who need access to abortions.