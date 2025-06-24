Indie Games to Play on Switch 2

As I’ve mentioned in the lead-up to the launch of the Switch 2, my daughter stepped on my OG Switch, rendering it mostly useless. But prior to that, it was my dedicated indie machine. And though I will be playing as many games as I can on the system, the Switch 2 will also be my indie machine. So, I wanted to throw out a few games that I’ve either already played or will be catching up on now that I have a functional system.

‘Steamworld dig 1 AND 2’

I love the Dig games. I’ve yet to get into Steamworld Heist or Steamworld Quest, but both of the Steamworld Dig games are all-timers to me. They’re like if Mr. Driller and Metroid went on an insane 24-hour bender and came back with a game. Digging into the ground during the early portions is always the appropriate level of stress. Once you come up with enough ore and gems, you can upgrade your equipment to go deeper. And that’s where things get really good. Because there’s always that one run that is a direct result of your cockiness. And then you get your ass handed to you at the worst possible time. I love these games.

‘unsighted’

This is one of those indie games I need to run back. Because when I played it, I was dead in the middle of “brand new baby” delirium. I remember starting it, but I don’t remember finishing it. And the gameplay being based on characters becoming inaccessible in real time was probably not something to play when I didn’t know what time it was most days. What I do remember, though, is the combat and feeling like this was Zelda turned up to 11. I want to get back into this just to have a better handle on some of the combat and upgrade mechanics. I just know there was some stuff I missed out on.

‘HYPERCHARGE UNBOXED’

I brought this one up a couple months ago since it was hitting the PlayStation Store. But the Switch is where I first became aware of it. At the time, it wasn’t what it is now in terms of content and features. But the team at Digital Cybercherries never stopped working on it. Their reward is a game that has gained a pretty solid following, and it’s only growing. And I’m letting it be known: I am accepting any and all online fades requested. Besides, what could be better than living out all of your Toy Story/Small Soldiers dreams? (Yes, I’m talking to a very specific group of people; your knees are probably hurting.)