Indie Invasion V10: In Which I Capitalize on a Great Deal and Our Deckbuilder Desires Become Literal

It’s three days late, but it’s no less great: Welcome to Indie Invasion! This time, we have three wildly different titles to bring to your attention. (And potentially hundreds more if you have a spare ten bucks.) As the realm of AAA gaming remains in a state of neverending uncertainty, the VICE Games squad will always do whatever it takes to highlight and boost the cool indie games that enter our orbit. So, let’s get into it!

let the indie invasion commence!

Screenshot: SFB Games

Courtesy of itch.io’s California Fire Relief Bundle (which you can support and get 400+ excellent indie titles for a minimum of $10), I believe I’ll make my current indie obsession Tangle Tower.

It’s a fully voice-acted murder mystery with plenty of interesting puzzles to solve. You can interrogate a cast of quirky characters, which I’m always a fan of! If y’all know anything about me by now, it’s that I adore “weird” games. It’s my love language!

Screenshot: Chief Rebel

This week, all of my indie love goes to Fellowship, a demo I had the chance to try during Steam’s Next Fest. It’s a game that answers the question, “What if World of Warcraft, but only the dungeons?” And, frankly, it answers it quite well, as my group and I haven’t been able to put it down since trying it.

I love MMOs, and high-level dungeon grinding and raiding are my favorite aspects of them. Fellowship offers that experience without all the questing and grinding necessary to reach that point, giving players a sort of “dungeon al la carte” menu of multiplayer goodness. And being able to swap to different classes on demand? Chef’s kiss.

Screenshot: Gil Lawson

This week, I’m diving into some more demos for Next Fest. But one has taken my attention more than others, and that’s saying a lot. ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER is just… something else, man. It’s a wild experience. There’s literally nothing out there like it at the moment. While it shares a name with one of the most common indie genres at the moment, it’s nothing like you’d expect.

The point of the game is building a deck. All while a light flickers off to the side. It has goofy-ass graphics and plenty of weird humor made to trap someone like me in its clutches for eons. I mean, this is just a demo, and it’s already got me in its clutches. I’m terrified for my free time when the full game actually releases.

indie invasion reaches its end… for now

Rogue Light Deck Builder is a stroke of genius. Who knew building a deck could be so much fun? …Don’t think about VICE Games’ obsession with indie roguelike deckbuilders. We don’t feel like being attacked at the moment. Enjoy what’s left of your weekend (and upcoming week in general), and always remember: “A friend in need is a friend indie’d!”