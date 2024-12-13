Indie Invasion V3: Dawn of the Game Awards

Even though the 2024 Game Awards have taken over the gaming conversations, we still respect the indie arts in this house! Welcome to another edition of Indie Invasion! Your one-stop shop for all things Instinctively Indie! Today, we have a varied group of games for y’all to potentially partake in. So, without further ado (and because I have some last-minute Game Awards prep to do), let’s get into the indie goodness!

let the indie invasion commence!

Screenshot: Mixed Realms

My sweet, beautiful Gordian Quest. Oh, how I adore you! I had the honor of reviewing Gordian Quest once upon a time! It. Was. Incredible. So, imagine if you put Slay the Spire and Darkest Dungeon into a pot and mix them. Boom: you get this lovely gem! It’s got everything I go crazy for in games. Layered, thoughtful deck-building mechanics. A movement-based strategic element that isn’t too overwhelming or cumbersome. Procedurally generated areas where events resolved by dice rolls can happen as you explore. It’s all there!

I’m actually shocked this flew under most peoples’ radars! …Then again, if memory serves, Gordian Quest had some stiff competition when it released in 2022. But, go and give this one a try! I promise it’s worth your while!

Screenshot: Ocean Drive Studio, Inc.

Since I’ve slotted myself into the role of “The Roguelike Guy,” I’ll be playing Section 13 from Xbox’s Indie Demo Event. I’ll also be playing some Ballionaire (review coming soon) and my current favorite in the genre right now, [REDACTED].

Right now, dying over and over to relive difficult things seems to be the theme for me in and out of gaming. Whoops, I broke the 4th wall. Everything is fine. Don’t worry about that. Let’s just start that run over.

Screenshot: Floating Origin Interactive

I have to give my Indie Nomination of the Week to KitHack Model Club. Created by the developer of Kerbal Space Program, it combines my love of tinkering with electronics with my love of all things remote control. Getting to create airplanes, cars, and just about anything in between? It’s extremely gratifying, and seeing if they actually work is half of the fun.

It’s a game I absolutely did not succeed at the first time I tried, but after taking the time to learn more about it and get as in-depth as I needed to? I was hooked beyond comprehension.

If you’re not feeling creative, there are also many pre-built vehicles you can experiment with. But, honestly? If you decide to give this one a go, I strongly suggest trying to build something. It’s very easy to be humbled by the extensive creator, but it’s so satisfying to see your creation come to life.

And there you have it! Whether it’s a grand adventure, a knock-em-down brawl for your life, or simply indulging your creativity, there’s no party like an indie party! Well, it’s almost time for the Game Awards! That’ll wrap up today’s Indie Invasion! Until next week, Indie Imps!