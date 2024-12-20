Indie Invasion V4: Appropriately, the One During the Indie Game Awards

Welcome to another volume of Indie Invasion! Right now, the Indie Game Awards are happening while I type this bad boy up! It’s truly a wonderful time to be a fan of indie titles! Gaining more and more of a foothold in the games industry with each passing year, there’s a wealth of Grade-A games to play that you may not have even heard of! Well, I’m here to tell you what we’re planning on playing to perhaps give you some inspiration!

let the indie invasion commence!

Screenshot: Night Signal Entertainment

I’m going to do it. I’ve been dying to play Home Safety Hotline since I first laid eyes on the weirdo! There’s never been a more Dwayne-pilled game. So, the objective is simple! You’re a telephone operator, and you’re taking calls from concerned homeowners! Specifically, these kind folks are being harassed by some, uh… unsavory sorts. And, you’re just the person to help them identify their problems and — hopefully — be rid of them for good! “Be rid of the problem or the caller,” you ask? Well, that depends on you!

As someone who watched a five-minute “preview” of what the game had to offer? I knew I had to buy it. It’s been staring at me every time I look at my Steam library and go, “Man, I need to play some of these games!” Finally, it’s time. I’m getting my phone ready, my book of horrors — er, hazards — and I’m going to save people’s lives! …Wait, no — I mean assist them in solving normal problems! Yeah, let’s go with that!

Screenshot: GoldFire Studios

My weekend will be filled with more Section 13 and Arctic Awakening from the Xbox Indie Demo Fest (impressions coming soon). Actually, I’ll probably be fully buried in indies as I do more digging into the demo event. And, of course, I’ll be playing some [REDACTED] because I refuse to put any roguelike down before finishing a run.

Screenshot: RedCandleGames

After waiting for way too long, I’m finally diving into RedCandleGames’ Nine Sols for Indie Invasion. I really wanted this to be a ‘chill on the couch with a controller in hand’ type of experience, and since Nine Sols just released on consoles, there’s no better time. I haven’t started it just yet, but I already know I’m going to love it. Metroidvania? Check. Sekiro-inspired combat? Check. Taopunk aesthetic with cats? Didn’t know I wanted that, but, check.

Nine Sols is up for the Indie Game of the Year nomination at this year’s Indie Game Awards. While it’s got some pretty tough competition, I can totally understand how it made it there without even playing it yet. Its outstanding, hand-drawn visual style alone is enough to sell me, and I can’t wait to jump in and see how it feels.

Screenshot: Funcom

This week for Indie Invasion, I’m stepping back in time to a game that I’ve been meaning to get to for far too long. While Metal: Hellsinger has screamed my name ever since its release, I’ve just always been a little too preoccupied with other things to give it the time it deserves. Now? It’s finally time to dive into this one and see if it really is made just for me. I’ve spent enough time listening to its, frankly, incredible soundtrack, so I need to do myself the favor and finally play the damn thing.

Radical demon protagonist? Check. Thumpin’ heavy metal soundtrack? Double check. A rhythm-based FPS? Triple check. It hits all the boxes and looks like it’s going to be the ride of my life. I’m genuinely disappointed in myself for taking this long to play it, but what better time to finally dive in than right before the Holiday season?

thus, indie invasion concludes

Another day, another celebration of the games with plenty of heart and creativity to spare! Indie Invasion is a continued spotlight on the efforts of indie games and developers. Though it may be a difficult task to highlight as many great titles as possible? It’s always worth it. Now, if you’ll excuse me? I have an Indie Game Awards show to catch up on!