Indie Invasion V8: The Heart of the Cards Suffer Greatly With Tormented Bugs Roaming the Halls

It’s time for Indie Invasion! Is it two days late? Yes, but ignore that. On this episode, the VICE Games team has gone far and wide for their indie fix. We’ve got cards, roguelikes, and grueling narrative games. So, without much more yammering, let’s get right into it!

let the indie invasion commence!

Screenshot: 101XP

I usually don’t double up between Indie Invasion and Weekend, but I’m enchanted by The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante. Since I set the stage before, I’ll pick up where I left off. I want my Sir Brante to be a pillar of the community. Will that inevitably go horribly wrong? Probably. I mean, as a child, I was savagely beaten to death by my tyrannical grandfather. I also rejected my ties to nobility because my brother’s a jerk — and I don’t want to be a jerk-ass like him.

My relationship with my parents is, at best, rocky. So, we’ll see where that goes as I roll into adolescence with one death under my belt. There was a period during my gamer life when I loved being the bad guy in RPGs. Now, with wisdom (and recent world events), I find peace in trying to be as noble as possible without my imminent demise being a factor. I’ll keep y’all posted (maybe)!

Screenshot: Chasing Carrots

This week, I’ll be revisiting the roguelike bullet hell (heaven?), Halls of Torment. It’s been almost two years since I last played, and almost half a year since its 1.0 release. I can only imagine all the new content and changes since then, and I can’t wait to find out.

Last year, I was (once again) obsessed with Vampire Survivors, specifically its “Ode to Castlevania” DLC. And while I appreciate the ungodly amount of content Vampire Survivors offers, there’s something different about Halls of Torment I appreciate. Its gritty, Diablo-like approach, both aesthetically and mechanically, is something few in the genre are doing. It’s interesting, unique, and a nice change of pace from its competitors.

Screenshot: Yogscast Games

I’m locked in on Stray Path right now with an added amount of Tower Defense with Border Pioneer. So, my whole week will be filled with strategy and pumpkin-shaped bombs that damage an entire line of bug-like monsters and other things. So many indies, so little time.

Screenshot: Wabbaboy

I guess you can say that I’m going to be… bugging out a little bit for this week’s Indie Invasion. That’s right, it’s time to make the plunge into the world of FlyKnight. While I’m hoping to jump into this quest once again when we’ve got the whole squad, that isn’t going to stop me from seeing what the fuss is all about. And if anything else, I can ignore the main quest and just go fishing until everyone can sign on together.

I wrote about this game the other day, but to be fair, I was only in a little bit. After finding out that it has proper controller support? It’s game over, man. I don’t know if I’ll be able to pull myself out of this one for a while. The vibes are immaculate. The gameplay is tight. And it’s only around $6. I can think of worse things I could spend that money on. Plus, I’m a little Fly guy. How cool is that?

thus, the indie invasion concludes

What a roster of indie hopefuls, eh? If there’s one thing you can always count on here, it’s the VICE Games crew getting into the good stuff. But, I suppose it’s time to actually play games rather than simply writing about them. Until next time, folks, and remember: “A friend in need is a friend indie’d!”