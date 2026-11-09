Indie Rock Duo Announces Heartbreaking Loss, Vows to Continue Tour in Late Baby’s Honor

Indie rock duo Babehoven shared tragic news on social media on November 4, 2026. The band, consisting of Maya Bon and Ryan Albert, updated fans ahead of their tour, which began on November 5. Bon penned the message, signed by both her and Albert, revealing that they’d lost their unborn baby.

“Ryan and I want to share some personal news ahead of our tour starting tomorrow,” the message began. “The past 11 weeks, I’ve been growing our baby in my body. We were so excited to almost be at the second trimester and get to share this news. We were surprised and thrilled to find this being was joining us.”

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Bon continued, “We nicknamed them Bongo. We’ve been talking to them every day, writing songs for them, preparing our world for them. Two days ago, we learned that my latest ultrasound showed that Bongo no longer has a heartbeat and that my body hasn’t recognized they’ve passed to the next realm.”

The heartbreaking news from the Babehoven duo came the day before they were set to start a new tour. But they were only two days removed from learning the news themselves. Maya Bon’s message went on to share their reactions and next steps.

“I need to get a surgical procedure done called a D&C to remove them,” Bon wrote candidly. She added later in the message that she would receive the procedure between the New York City and Chicago tour dates. “Our bandmates arrived an hour after we got this update. The timing of all of this has been hard. This tour means so much to us. We are so excited to play all of this new music in a fresh form, adding our friend Seamus on fiddle, reimagining songs.”

On September 18, 2026, Babehoven released their third album, I See Them, They See Me. The upcoming tour was in support of that album, sharing their new songs with fans and reimagining others, as Bon stated. This is Babehoven’s first headlining tour in two years, with Bon adding that she suffered “covid, laryngitis and then vocal fold paralysis from the two combined” on their last headliner.

The post noted that they have been “so looking forward to having a clean slate on this tour and bring all of our best energy to it. We are still going to move forward. We love music. It revitalizes our hearts, it makes us feel renewed, connected and alive.

“We just wanted to keep y’all in the loop so you know what’s going on with us and what we’re dealing with. We are feeling tender and dazed but we still can’t wait to play these shows,” the post added. “We’re dedicating this tour to our Bongo Angel,” Bon wrote in conclusion. “We love them and are honored they chose their life to be alongside us. They’ve taught us so much.”

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