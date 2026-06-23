Indie Rock Musician Catching Heat for ‘Attacking’ Olivia Rodrigo Over Her Daisy Chains Fields Festival: ‘We Won’t Be There Lol Tf’

Indie rock musician Jacob Tomsky has really stepped in it. The 47-year-old Cigarettes After Sex drummer is catching some major heat online after “attacking” Olivia Rodrigo over her all-female Daisy Chains Fields festival.

reports that Tomsky posted a since-deleted comment on TikTok under a video about Rodrigo discussing the new festival. “We won’t be there lol tf,” he wrote. Some asked for clarity, and he reportedly replied, “I mean, it feels like some forced promo for a festival, right? I’m just saying our band won’t be performing there.”

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While Tomsky would seem to feel that his comment was innocuous, it sparked fury among many of Rodrigo’s fans. “Always a misogynistic man attacking a woc and swifties are supporting,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. Someone else added, “Men being offended by something that doesn’t involve them is straight up comedy fr.”

Cigarettes After Sex were never announced as part of the Daisy Chains Fields Festival lineup

Notably, Cigarettes After Sex are actually not part of the lineup for the Daisy Chains Fields Festival. In addition to Rodrigo, the artists who will perform include Chappell Roan, KATSEYE, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage, and the Breeders.

Attendees will also be treated to sets by Rachel Chinouriri, Eli, Not For Radio, Santigold, Die Spitz, and Quiet Light. There will also be “special guests” such as Stevie Nicks, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Sarah McLachlan, whose Lilith Fair festival from the 90s was a direct inspiration for Daisy Chain Fields.

Daisy Chain Fields ❀ August 29th in Irvine, CA at Great Park. the festival features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.



sms pre-sale june 24 ⏱︎ 10am PT



sign up now for a… pic.twitter.com/4aHzBOaClm — Daisy Chain Fields (@daisychainfield) June 22, 2026

In an announcement post on social media, Rodrigo introduced the new festival and offered some insight into why she wanted to create it. “Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” she wrote. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years, and I am so ecstatic it’s finally coming true!!”

Rodrigo then revealed, “Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup, and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.”

The “drop dead” singer added, “The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change, and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that.

Finally, Rodrigo exclaimed, “I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!”