Indie Rock Singer Charged With Disturbing Crimes Days Before Homecoming Concert

Mauri Tapia, the artist behind Los Retros, has been charged with deeply disturbing crimes before his show in Los Angeles. In a report from The Los Angeles Times, he was arrested on October 8th, with bail set at $3 million. The Ventura County Superior Court charged him with four felony counts of unlawful acts with a child under the age of 10. Currently, there’s been no plea deal taken, and Tapia remains in jail.

Additionally, the reports deemed the singer to be in a “trustworthy position” with the minor and abused it accordingly. His next court date is slated for October 22nd.

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Mauri Tapia was slated to perform at the Stones Throw 30 music festival in LA as part of the label. However, he was promptly removed for “unforeseen circumstances” at the time. The label addressed the damning allegations, admitting they had no clue about them when removing him from the show. Now that they know, they’ve taken all the steps necessary to remove Tapia from the label and distance themselves from his work.

“We take these allegations extremely seriously and will continue to assess the situation as more information becomes available,” they said in a statement on Instagram.

Mauri Tapia Charged With Heinous Crimes Against a Minor

Los Retros was a prominent band on Stone’s Throw and one of the most prominent Latino bands working today. They netted 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with their song “Someone To Spend Time With” sitting at over 271 million streams.

The band’s bio revealed that they started as a trio with Mauri Tapia as the frontman. Most of the recordings typically took place at his house. By 2022, the other two members of the band left, leaving him as the sole person in Los Retros.

“His goal from the start has always been to record and compose songs that sound as if they were made in previous generations. Although he was born in 2000, his favorite selection of music is inspired by video games he grew up playing,” the bio read. “Having sounds that usually resembled Jazz Fusion and genres from the 70s-80s.”

Ever since Mauri Tapia headed the band by himself, he handled every aspect of the music completely on his own. Every piece of musical engineering, singing, and instrumentation was solely his work.

Currently, past members of Los Retros haven’t made a statement about the allegations.

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