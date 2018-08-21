Indie Supergroup boygenius Debut with Three Heart-Wrenching Songs

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers—three brilliant young singer-songwriters whose melodies and emotionally candid lyrics could turn an inanimate object into a blubbering wreck—have confirmed that they are now a supergroup. boygenius will release their self-titled, six-song debut EP on November 9 via Matador Records. They released released three of the songs this morning, and you can listen to them below. They’re all beautifully spare, gently uplifting, and full of rich harmonies. Have fun sobbing into your morning coffee.
Baker and Bridges also just announced that they’re going out on tour in November with Dacus supporting. It’s not technically a boygenius tour—the three are all playing their own sets—but it’s difficult to imagine them not joining up onstage. Take a look at those dates below.
Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers with Lucy Dacus on tour:
11/4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/8 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
11/12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11/13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11/15 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/16 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
11/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
11/24 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
11/25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/27 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
