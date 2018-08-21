Indie Supergroup boygenius Debut with Three Heart-Wrenching Songs

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers—three brilliant young singer-songwriters whose melodies and emotionally candid lyrics could turn an inanimate object into a blubbering wreck—have confirmed that they are now a supergroup. boygenius will release their self-titled, six-song debut EP on November 9 via Matador Records. They released released three of the songs this morning, and you can listen to them below. They’re all beautifully spare, gently uplifting, and full of rich harmonies. Have fun sobbing into your morning coffee.

Baker and Bridges also just announced that they’re going out on tour in November with Dacus supporting. It’s not technically a boygenius tour—the three are all playing their own sets—but it’s difficult to imagine them not joining up onstage. Take a look at those dates below.

Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers with Lucy Dacus on tour:

11/4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/8 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

11/12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11/13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11/15 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/16 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

11/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/24 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

11/25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

