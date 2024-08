In the ’90s, Indonesia’s first privately owned TV stations turned Sunday mornings into must-watch TV with a block of dubbed anime classics like Doraemon, Detective Boy Conan, and Kamen Rider. Decades later, these shows, and the characters, are still embedded in our mind.

We meet the fans who never, ever, missed a show, and spoke to those who worked behind-the-scenes to give some of favorite characters a voice.