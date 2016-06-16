Infinite Void and Arctic Flowers Team Up to Cast a Swarthy Cloud of Post Punk Across Two Continents

Arctic Flowers

Arctic Flowers and Infinite Void may be separated by 13 000 kilometres and the largest ocean on the planet, but the two post punk bands just got a lot closer on a spilt 7’ record.

Portland’s Arctic Flowers have been spilling their goth and aphotic punk onto stages for a number of years now while Melbourne’s Infinite Void are themselves no strangers to dark but melodic punk rock. So it makes sense that they should team up for a split record that brings dark clouds over two continents.

“We just really liked Infinite Void and thought our bands went well together,” explains Arctic Flowers Stan Wright. “I’ve been a fan since I first heard them. I think Alicia [Infinte Void] and I had talked about doing a split for a while and it finally happened.”

Infinite Void

Tristan Clarke of Infinite Void says while the songs were recorded a while ago it’s good to have them finally out into the punk rock world. “I’ve followed Stan’s bands since he played in “all-star” hardcore band Deathreat in the late 90s so I didn’t require any convincing [to release a split]. We recorded our song with uncharacteristic efficiency but then there was a period where I hadn’t heard about any progress on their end so I kind of forgot about it. Next thing I knew there was a song, artwork and tripartite of people with money to put it out in three continents. Many thanks to all those involved.”

Mastered by Dan Husayn of the Red Dons, the album is available now through Mass Media in the US, Poison City in Australia and Diyordie in Europe.

Listen to Infinite Void’s “Face in the Window” and Arctic Flowers’ “The Fool” below.