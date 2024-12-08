‘Infinity Nikki’ and Guys Feeling Defensive Over Enjoying “Girl Games”

Guys, let’s talk. Infinity Nikki came out a few days ago, an absolutely adorable open-world cozy game! …With Gacha elements, yes, but that’s not important for this conversation. More relevant to what I’m getting at, I want to talk about the Infinity Nikki subreddit and an ongoing topic of discussion there I wanted to take a crack at.

To preface this: I’m utterly enraptured with Infinity Nikki. I can’t get enough of watching folks online share their outfits and other wholesome screenshots! Unfortunately, despite my insistence, my partner wants nothing to do with Infinity Nikki even though I know she’d love it! (Hates the Gacha part, which is understandable.) Over on the subreddit, however, I couldn’t help but notice a post from a woman who adored the game addressing a few of the men in the group.

The gist of it was that the user was upset by how some men entered the Infinity Nikki subreddit. She felt that a handful of posts needed to “qualify” their enjoyment with an asterisk, saying, “Yeah, I’m a guy, and it’s insane how much I’m liking this game!” That it was condescending at best and, at worst, revealed deeply rooted insecurities and/or desperately seeking validation to protect their “masculinity.”

a necessary lesson in masculinity

Before I go into what I discovered digging deeper into the Infinity Nikki subreddit, I feel it’s necessary to pull back the curtain to my own gender-based experiences growing up. So, as a cis-gendered, heterosexual Black man, I had my share of “masculinity checks” when I was younger. The only appropriate “girl-centered” media acceptable for guys to enjoy was something more “masculine coded” like The Powerpuff Girls. There were girls, yes, but more prominently, they were fighting, and men liked violence and punching.

Something like Sailor Moon, however? You watched that quietly. What would The Boys(TM) think?! They might suspect that I’m gay! My reputation as a big, strong man was on the line! To emphasize my point: I loved Cooking Mama: Cook Off when it came out. I saw the demo while browsing the Wii Shop one day and, against my masculinity, I downloaded it! God, that demo was everything. I played it, I watched others play the full game on YouTube — I was hooked.

…And as a teenage boy, a part of me was deeply ashamed. I couldn’t “share” Cooking Mama with my friends. They wouldn’t understand; I’d lose them! I had to play it quietly. Anonymously. When Cooking Mama: World Kitchen came out a year later, I wanted to play that game so badly. I sought Mama’s approval! Yes, I was in the mood to whip up dishes from around the world! It was too embarrassing to go to GameStop and buy it, though. I didn’t want the male cashiers — who I knew because I only went to GameStop every weekend — to ostracize me. To judge me. To reject me. That experience isn’t unlike some of what I’m seeing from men and the “guardrails” around enjoying something like Infinity Nikki.

to ‘infinity nikki’ and beyond

As someone who knows what it’s like to hide my adoration for “girly media,” I was glad to see the Infinity Nikki subreddit posts from guys who praised the game and were comfortable enough to publicly own their dress-up obsession! I will admit, though, there were also a few, uh… uncomfortable posts. Some with a qualifier of “Even though I’m a guy, I love this game!”

Which does carry an air of condescension. Saying, “I guess your silly little girl game is cool!” says a lot about “gender-tailored media” and how there’s still so much work to be done to discuss and embrace healthy, unburdened masculinity. Women can like Red Dead Redemption and Infinity Nikki without an asterisk! The only time it’s an issue is when someone feels the need to say how “interesting” it is for a woman to like something… “male-centered.”

If you’re a guy, watch a Barbie show (Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is a genuinely hilarious, delightfully meta take on the IP)! Play Infinity Nikki without shame! Love cute, adorable things without needing to sexualize them (another small, unfortunate part of the equation)! Besides, being excited to buy cosmetics in Call of Duty that give your gun a lightning decal has the same energy as “girly dress-up games” anyway! Come on, y’all, we’ve been having these gender-related conversations in bigger social/societal/cultural settings long enough to shed these stigmas! (It’s not easy, I know. A lot of internal work/revelations to work through.)