‘Infinity Nikki’ Has a Major “Shooting Star Season” Update Today, and Here’s What You Can Expect

Infinity Nikki is an adorable game that I’m irreversibly enamored with. So, to go along with the game’s increasing momentum, we all can look forward to the incoming Shooting Star Season update that’s going live today (Dec. 29). Since there’s a lot to go over, let’s not dawdle any longer! Introducing the nuances of the latest Infinity Nikki update!

Compensation

300 Diamond

1 Resonite Crystal

*Available only to Stylists who unlock the inbox feature and log in by 08:59 (UTC-7) on January 5, 2025.

‘Infinity Nikki’ New Content

Events

The “Star-Kissed Wishes” event unlocks. Participate in activities like “Good Decor, Bad Decor,” “Save the Wishing Nebula!” and “Truth and Celebration” to earn rewards such as Diamonds and the exclusive “Memory’s Stardust” earrings sketch.

The limited-time Resonance event “Celestial Wishes” unlocks: 5-star outfit “Wings of Wishes” and 4-star outfit “Starfall Radiance” will be available in Resonance during the event. Wearing the full set of the 5-star outfit Wings of Wishes grants a swift, wind-like floating experience on the wings of a paper crane. When wearing the 4-star outfit Starfall Radiance and using the pose Praying Hands, shooting stars will streak across the sky.

New Resonance Reward: Upon reaching 160 Resonance attempts in [Celestial Wishes], you can claim the decoration Uncaged Wishes as an additional reward. This decoration can be placed in open areas for photography and display.

The “Into a Starry Night” event unlocks. During the event, complete tasks to collect Starlight Shards. Stylists can redeem them for the free 3-star outfit “Path of Starlight.”

The “Adventure Under the Stars” event unlocks. Complete World Quests and Random Quests in “Wish Adventures” and “Wish Encounters” to earn rewards such as Diamonds and the “Overflowing Fortune” earrings sketch.

The “Let’s Touch Shooting Stars!” event unlocks. Complete specific levels during the event to earn the exclusive “Starlit Wish” stylist card background, Diamonds, and more.

The “Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel!” event unlocks. Complete World Quests and Random Quests in “Lucky Moments” and “Fun Encounters” to earn rewards such as Diamonds and the title “Only the Willing.”

The limited-time check-in event “Starwish Gifts” unlocks. Log in for a total of 7 days during the event to receive rewards, including 10 Revelation Crystals.

Quests

The Interlude Chapter: “Call of Beginnings” unlocks. Complete the interlude chapter “Call of Beginnings” and then unlock the node in the Heart of Infinity to receive the sketch for the 5-Star Miracle Outfit Silvergale’s Aria for free.

The “Wishful Aurosa” makeup will be available in the Heart of Infinity. Complete the World Quest “Fifteen Years, Echoes of Wishes” and unlock the node in the Heart of Infinity to acquire the makeup sketches.

‘Infinity Nikki’ Mira Journey

A new phase of Mira Journey is available. So, when a new phase of “Mira Journey” begins, the “Journey Overture” will automatically unlock. You can complete “Journey Tasks” to earn Journey EXP, level up, and receive rewards, including Resonite Crystals, Energy Crystals, etc. Stylists can purchase “Distant Anthem” and “Miracle Epic” to unlock additional rewards, including a selected Momo’s Cloak, Stellarites, Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, exclusive avatar frame “Lucky Key,” etc. In this phase of Mira Journey, you can choose between two Momo’s Cloaks: “Momo’s Cloak: Roar” and “Momo’s Cloak: Nightfall.”

Mira Crown

A new phase of “Wishfield: Pinnacle Contest” begins. Duration: December 29, 2024 (server launch) – January 12, 2025, 18:59 (UTC-7). Effects: +3% to Score for each Fantasy Piece; +3% to Score for each Romance Piece.

Levels

Added the Assisted Path mechanism to dungeons. When stylists repeatedly fail to clear certain stages, an option to enable the Assisted Path will be triggered. If you wish to quickly experience the subsequent content of the dungeon, you can choose to enable the Assisted Path to clear the current stage.

Added Quick Challenge to Realm of The Dark, Realm of Eureka, and Realm of Breakthrough. After the update, stylists who clear the corresponding levels can unlock Quick Challenge. After the version update on December 29, stylists must clear each corresponding Realm Challenge at least once to unlock Quick Challenge.

Store

The outfits Gleaming Dance, Snowy Encounter, and Star of the Gala will be available for a limited time!

Starlight Gift Limited Series Packs will also be available.

Screenshot: Infold Games

‘Infinity Nikki’ Optimizations

Momo’s Camera and Wardrobe

Improved the Styling Challenges score settlement mechanism: After the update, stylists can wear more than 5 accessories. During the score settlement stage, the system will automatically select 5 accessories with the highest scores and add them up.

Further enhanced the experience of using the Shrinking Ability: After the update, you can open “Wardrobe” and change Nikki’s clothes while using the Shrinking Ability.

Improved the Makeup Display when putting on outfits and switching abilities. After the update, putting on outfits in “Wardrobe” or using abilities will no longer alter the current makeup or skin tone.

Improved the in-game photography experience: When using Momo’s Camera or Snapshot, photos will now be displayed in full screen after being taken. Additionally, in Nikki’s Album, Scrapbook, Expeditions, and Snapshot Hourglass, you can zoom in on photos and hide icons.

Improved the display of Esselings when taking photos: After the update, Esselings’ HP bars will no longer be visible in photos.

Improved the display of some Poses.

Quests

Improved the tracking function of World Quests. After the update, you can track the World Quests in Map and the main screen. Only one quest can be tracked at a time.

Levels

Added new Grand Crane landing spots in Dream Warehouse dungeon: After completing the level, you can re-enter and ride the Grand Crane to explore Dream Warehouse.

Adjusted the music playback mechanism for The Original Warehouse stage. After clearing the stage, stylists can ride the Grand Crane and enjoy the music “Find My Way” repeatedly.

Enhanced the jumping experience in the Cleansing Oil Workshop stage in Beauty Lab dungeon.

Improved the reward-claiming function in Realm Challenges: After the update, when infusing Vital Energy to exchange for rewards, you can select the maximum amount, and the system will automatically calculate the appropriate number of attempts.

Enhanced the special effects of some pollen upon activation.

Mira Crown

Improved the display of the popup window when claiming all rewards in Mira Crown.

Enhanced some star-level descriptions and reduced the number of pieces required to clear stages.

‘Infinity Nikki’ Other