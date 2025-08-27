Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley Items Leaked Early

New Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley items were leaked early online. Fans got a preview of the 1.9 collaboration after Infold Games accidentally posted a trailer for the event on social media before quickly taking it down.

Stardew Valley Infinity Nikki Trailer Leaks New Items

Screenshot: Infold Games, ConcernedApe

Infinity Nikki players were surprised when social media accounts for the gacha game posted a new trailer for the Stardew Valley collaboration. The preview video gave us our first glimpse at new Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley-themed items that will be available when the event goes live on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Videos by VICE

However, it appears the trailer was posted early by accident, as Infold Games removed it from their accounts. Fortunately, eagle-eyed stylists were quick to download the trailer and take screenshots before it was taken down.

In images posted on the InfinityNikki subreddit, it was revealed that the collaboration will feature a cute Stardew Valley 3-star dress with the game’s signature chicken mascot on the back.

Screenshot: Infold Games, ConcernedApe

More importantly, the leaked trailer also included a description of the Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley event and its features.

“Join Nikki and Momo in welcoming a special guest from afar. Take part in the event-exclusive quest New Friend Carried by Stars to claim the exclusive furniture Chicken Gramophone and the 3-star collab outfit ‘Stardew Valley Encounter’ for FREE! Once you’ve unlocked all existing tracks with the Chicken Gramophone, you will receive the collaboration-inspired accessory ‘A Blessing unto You’ at no cost!”

All Infinity Nikki 1.9 Features Revealed

Screenshot: Infold Games, ConcernedApe

Infold Games also released a trailer for the new Infinity Nikki 1.9 Housing update. The video reveals that the update is actually bigger than some players expected. It essentially adds the ability to build a house, as well as farming. It basically brings the game closer to Harvest Moon or Story of Seasons, which is awesome.

Here are the five new abilities that will be added in the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update:

Construction

Planting

Fish Keeping

Animal Inviting

Star Collecting

The animal collecting ability, in particular, is pretty adorable. Players will now be able to befriend animals in the game’s overworld and invite them over to Nikki’s new house.

Star Collecting, on the other hand, lets you collect meteorites that fall from the sky. Perhaps this will make the divisive Sea of Stars update actually worth it in the future.

Play video

Overall, the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update seems like a big win for Infold Games. Despite the gacha game being entrenched in controversy over the last few months, most players are genuinely excited about the massive patch.

With Infinity Nikki now getting farming and house making, it also makes the Stardew Valley collaboration the perfect fit for the game, despite some players initially being angry about it.