Infinity Nikki X Stardew Valley Collab Announced: Release Date & Start Times Explained

Infold Games has revealed that an Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley collaboration will be coming soon. The surprise crossover was revealed with an adorable trailer, which features a popular character from the farming-sim. Here is when you can play the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley event.

Screenshot: Infold Games, ConcernedApe

Infinity Nikki players were surprised when Infold Games revealed that the gacha RPG’s first collaboration would be with Stardew Valley. The event was originally announced on the Chinese social media app Weibo. However, the official English X account made a post shortly after stating: “We’re overjoyed to announce an official collaboration with the beloved Stardew Valley! Cozy surprises await you, and adventure is in the air. Prepare your senses for a harvest of wonders.”

The Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley collaboration release date is set for Monday, September 1, 2025, at UTC-7. The crossover event will make its debut alongside the launch of the massive Infinity Nikki 1.9 update. As far as when the Stardew Valley event will go live, it’s a bit complicated as Infold Games has tricky time zone schedules.

Screenshot: X @InfinityNikkiEN

For example, mid-season updates tend to go live at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET. But since this is the big 1.9 expansion, it could be a little different. Below we will list the times we think it could go live based on when Infinity Nikki 1.8 was released.

For your convenience, here is when you can expect the Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley event patch to go live:

Region Start Time Date US 8 PM (PT), 11:00 PM (ET) Monday, Sept 1, 2025. UK 4:00 AM (BST) Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025. Japan 12:00 PM (JST) Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025.

What Will the Stardew Valley Event Include

At the time of writing, Infold Games hasn’t detailed what will be in the event. The Infinity Nikki Stardew Valley collaboration only got a short teaser trailer, which didn’t list out any items or features. However, interestingly, the video shows a 2D sprite of the Junimo Apples exploring the Infinity Nikki overworld map.

This is also the first major collaboration the gacha RPG has ever done, so all bets are off in terms of potential features and gameplay mechanics. I assume we’ll get some cute dresses based on the indie title at the very least. However, the wording of the event’s announcement, “prepare your senses for a harvest,” is also intriguing.

Screenshot: Infold Games, ConcernedApe

Infold has also teased adding a cooking ability to the game in future updates. So perhaps the Stardew Valley event could be the introduction to some new farming powers. Regardless, we won’t have to wait very long, as the Stardew Valley crossover event will go live when Infinity Nikki 1.9 launches on September 1.