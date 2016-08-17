Undeniable Proof Kusama’s ‘Infinity Room’ Is the Best for Photos

Reserved line up for 5hrs but just allowed to stay 45s in this stunning mirror room, all I can say it really worths!! I guess is how it feels like when traveling in universe A photo posted by Carmen Yip (@cc.kaka) on Jun 16, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT



Art world legend, friend to Andy Warhol and Georgia O’Keefee, and arguably the most popular artist in the world, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Room is the crème de la crème of experiential art. Pop stars from Katy Perry to Adele have entered her ethereal, neverending environments, which, the artist tells BOMB Magazine, “[originate] from hallucinations only I can see.” She elaborates, “I translate the hallucinations and obsessional images that plague me into sculptures and paintings… I have been painting pictures since I was about ten years old when I first started seeing hallucinations.”

Whether it’s to connect with Kusama’s lifelong artistic struggle or to simply appreciate her aesthetic, visiting her installations can become a struggle in itself. The Broad Museum in Los Angeles employs a complex queuing system that requires visitors to reserve a one-minute time slot in Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room once they’ve entered the building. “Due to the limited capacity of the installation, not all visitors are able to experience it, as the queue for viewings usually books up early in the day,” the website warns.

Those who don’t live near one of her current exhibitions have an even harder time experiencing Kusama’s work, as she hasn’t had a North American tour in 20 years. That’s about to change, though, as a chronological series of her infinity rooms will be traveling across the US and Canada starting in early 2017 and ending in the fall of 2018. Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, will chart the artist’s growth through six mirrored installations, beginning with a replica of her breakthrough 1965 Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field, and ending with All the Eternal Love I have for Pumpkins (2016). The show will begin at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC on February 23, 2017, then travel to the Seattle Art Museum (June 30 – Sept. 10, 2017), The Broad in Los Angeles (Oct. 2017- Jan. 2018), the Art Gallery of Ontario (March – May 2018), and the Cleveland Museum of Art (July – Oct. 2018).

For Instagrammers and shutterbugs the world over, it’s a profile picture dream come true. Chart Kusama’s evolution as an artist through these stunning pictures of her work:



Thank you to Yayoi Kusama for allowing me to film in her infinity mirrored room @thebroadmuseum for the footage for my Brits performance last night, it was an amazing experience. A photo posted by @adele on Feb 25, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

#infinityroom #lights #kusamayayoi #yayoikusama #草間彌生 #thebroad #museum #pretty #infinitymirroredroom #worththewait A photo posted by kei kawamoto (@heykeiii) on Jul 30, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

Lichtspiel @louisianamuseum #KUSAMAINSTALLATION #GleamingLightsoftheSouls #YayoiKusama #copenhagen #danemark #vacation #summer2016 A photo posted by Daniel Obitz (@igude040) on Aug 11, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of a Million Light Years Away – artist , Yayoi Kasuma #CosmicOcean A photo posted by Plant-in City (@plantincity) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

Little lights #yayoikusamainfinityroom A photo posted by Lauren (@laurenburkey) on Dec 16, 2013 at 8:00pm PST

Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirrored Room at the @modernamuseet. If you happen to be around don’t miss this exhibition #teapotinstockholm #modernamuseet #yayoikusama #stockholm #infinity A photo posted by teapotgr (@teapotgr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:33am PDT

@artofchoice_ So Blue Too Blue Very Bluetiful #yayoikusama A photo posted by Yayoi Kusama (@yayoikusama0) on Aug 13, 2016 at 11:15pm PDT

圓點執念 Dots Obsession, 2015 #kusamayayoi #草間彌生 #polkadots #dots #exhibition #taichung #taiwan A photo posted by Phoebe Lin (@flute822) on Jul 9, 2015 at 10:51pm PDT

圓點執念 Dots Obsession, 2015 #kusamayayoi #草間彌生 #polkadots #dots #exhibition #taichung #taiwan A photo posted by Phoebe Lin (@flute822) on Jul 10, 2015 at 7:44am PDT

#themuseumofcontemporaryart #japaneseart #polkadots #yayoikusama #草間彌生 A photo posted by Satori Island (@strisland) on Aug 12, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

Infinity dots mirrored room #artinstallation #installationart #yayoikusama A photo posted by Qi Su (@qs_sokkk) on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

Another piece from #YayoiKusama’s collection~ #26072016 #yewkaylife #summer A photo posted by Rachel Clark (@_rachelvc) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Cleme and I. “The passing winter” #YayoiKusama #London #Tate A photo posted by Faissal El-Malak فيصل الملك (@faissalelmalak) on Aug 9, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

Circles illusion #thepassingwinter #yayoikusama #art #exhibition #tatemodern #london A photo posted by @loloboubou on Aug 10, 2016 at 7:50am PDT

“The souls of millions of light years away” #yayoikusama A photo posted by mixedbiznes (@mixedbiznes) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

