Infamous Influencer Explained Why She Licked a Toilet and It Makes Zero Sense

After attaining viral notoriety for licking a toilet seat in an airplane, social media influencer Ava Louise explains in a new video why she did it. And it makes zero sense.

She approached Gianrigo Marletta, a video reporter for AFP who was covering the coronavirus on Miami Beach, and asked to be interviewed.

Videos by VICE

“I was tired of her getting all the headlines, I was tired of her getting all of the press,” she said, talking about the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 8,700 people and killed almost 150 in the United States.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B948Oqih8Mo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a viral TikTok video that has since been taken down, Louise licked the seat of a toilet bowl on an airplane and tried to start a “coronavirus challenge.” While her challenge didn’t appear to inspire copycats, it did make her infamous overnight.

“So I licked a toilet seat on my sugar daddy’s private plane on my way down here to go viral because I fucking hate old people and it’s their fault that we can’t go to the beach and catch a fucking dick!” Ava Louise continued to explain to Marletta.

While it doesn’t explain why she felt the need to lick a toilet seat, Louise’s hatred for the elderly seems to be an essential aspect of her online persona. She railed against boomers in a YouTube video addressing the toilet-licking stunt.

“There’s a reason coronavirus is taking out people over 50, because you’re all idiots who ruined our country, our economy, and raised clout-chasing idiots like me, the person you all hate so much.”

https://youtu.be/UCaHG4FqLek

Her speech was more like a glossary of internet culture, with buzzwords and memes like White Claw, a distaste for Facebook, and shitting on boomers. She seems to know just the right buttons to push to make the internet go wild.

She’s starving for internet fame and she isn’t ashamed to admit it.

“Every joke I made and everything I said I pulled from internet culture… in order to get attention for it,” she told Distractify.

The toilet-licking stunt was just her latest attempt at going viral.

In 2019, Ava Louise appeared on talk show Dr. Phil twice to promote her personal brand. In the show, she positioned herself as an Insta-obsessed “skinny legend” and coined the viral phrase “I’d rather die hot than live ugly.”

Find Koh Ewe on Instagram.