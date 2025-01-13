Influencer Who Spent $17K to Remove 6 Ribs Plans to Turn Bones Into Crown

Influencer Emily James raised eyebrows when she chose to have elective surgery to remove some of her ribs to have a slimmer waist—a procedure that cost her $17,000. Now, the 27-year-old is making an equally startling decision about what to do with her discarded bones.

“I plan on having someone make a crown out of them,” James told Caters News. “They let me keep the ribs and I was initially going to gift them to my best friend.”

“I’ve had people say they would make them into a chew toy or boil them down into broth,” she added. “Personally, I think my meat would taste delicious.”

“Getting my ribs removed doesn’t change the fact that I’m a kind loving trans girl”

James documented her surgery and recovery on social media, even showing a somewhat gruesome shot of the removed bones. However, she insisted that she would not be consuming the bones in any form, due to health concerns.

Three months after the surgery James shared a social media video admitting that she wasn’t “100% sure” that the procedure was worth it.

She admitted that the healing process was painful and that she had experienced complications.

However, the influencer said that, on the other hand, she was excited to start seeing some visible results.

Despite her mixed reviews, James has no problem firing back at commenters who criticize her decision to have the surgery.

“Getting my ribs removed doesn’t change the fact that I’m a kind loving trans girl,” she said. “It is my money, my body and I’m going to do what I want with it.”

“I know some of your moms walk around with [Brazilian butt lifts], how is this any different?”

And, when one rude comment asked if the surgery meant she was able to “suck your own rod,” she replied simply.

“So what if I can?”

James is no stranger to gender-affirming surgeries. She shared on social media that she’s previously had a breast augmentation, and shared her excitement for an upcoming facial feminization surgery.