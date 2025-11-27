Influencers Are Pushing Period-Blood Skincare. Does It Actually Work?

Every few months, the internet adds a new chapter to the long, weird history of things people will smear on their faces in the name of beauty. This time, influencers are reaching into a place that makes even seasoned skincare enthusiasts blink. They’re calling it “menstrual masking,” and yep, it involves exactly what you think it does.

The viral trend encourages people to collect their menstrual blood and apply it to their skin for a few minutes before washing it off. Fans of the practice claim it gives their face a glow that no serum has ever delivered. The pitch relies on the idea that menstrual fluid contains stem cells, cytokines, and proteins that support regeneration. Advocates say that if these components can rebuild the uterus every month, they can probably help your cheeks, too.

Videos by VICE

There is at least a scientific thread to latch onto. One study found that menstrual-derived plasma accelerated wound healing in lab testing. Tissue treated with the fluid healed fully within 24 hours, compared with about 40 percent when regular blood plasma was used. Researchers connected the results to bioactive molecules that encourage rapid repair. Other studies of MenSCs—menstrual-derived stem cells—suggest potential benefits for collagen production and wrinkle reduction.

Influencers Say Save Your Menstrual Blood. Dermatologists Say Don’t Even Think About It.

It all sounds compelling until you remember that lab work happens under sterile, highly controlled conditions. Your bathroom sink is not a lab. At all. Dermatologists stress that menstrual blood collected at home can contain everything from bacteria to fungi. It can also include Staphylococcus aureus, a microbe that normally lives on the skin but can cause infections when pushed into pores or cuts. Unlike platelet-rich plasma used in clinical “vampire facials,” menstrual blood is not processed, spun, purified, or screened.

That hasn’t stopped people from filming it, hashtagging it, and comparing it to other insane body-fluid beauty fads. Menstrual masking now sits alongside “urine therapy,” an older alternative-medicine trend where participants rub urine on their skin to treat acne or eczema. Modern science has not confirmed those claims either, but still, the videos keep coming.

The larger conversation reveals something a bit more profound about beauty culture. There’s a steady hunger for shortcuts, for anything that promises overnight results, for hacks that feel more mystical than mundane. But experts are blunt about this one. There’s no clinical guidance for how long to keep it on, how much to use, or how to prevent contamination. Without that, the risks start to outweigh the curiosity.

For anyone tempted to experiment, dermatologists have offered the simplest advice of all. The bathroom bin or the toilet is where period blood belongs. Not your face.