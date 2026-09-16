Influential 90s Punk Drummer Dies After Brain Cancer Battle

Marcus Andersson, the longtime drummer for Swedish crust punk band Disfear, has died. He was 52. According to a statement from the band, Andersson had been fighting brain cancer for the past four years.

“With profound sadness and grief, we are sharing the news of the untimely passing of our longtime friend and drummer, Marcus Andersson,” the band shared in a social media post on Sept. 15, 2026. Marcus fought incredibly hard but ultimately lost his 4-year battle with glioblastoma and leaves behind his beloved wife, children, and dog.”

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Disfear has announced the death of their beloved drummer Marcus Andersson

“Marcus has played with Disfear since 1998, contributing significantly to the creative trajectory of the band,” the band statement continued. “Marcus was the best of friends, an incredible drummer, and a driving force, full of passion. A big heart, pumping to a rhythm that only he could uniquely master, has sadly stopped beating.

Finally, the band added, “Losing Marcus, following the losses of Henrik and Tomas, is hard to comprehend. Hug your loved ones.”

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of brain cancer that starts in cells called astrocytes, which support nerve cells.” The health organization adds that it “is the most common malignant brain tumor in adults and makes up about half of all malignant brain tumors in adults.”

Marcus Andersson is not the first member of Disfear to die of cancer

Tragically, as the band notes, Marcus Andersson isn’t the first member of Disfear to pass away after battling cancer. Back in 2011, the band’s founding bassist Henrik Frykman died after a struggle with the disease.

Then, just last year, vocalist Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg passed away after losing a battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma. Per the Cleveland Clinic: “Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a rare type of cancer that affects your glandular tissues. It commonly forms in your salivary glands. But it can also occur in other parts of your body, like your tear or sweat glands. While ACC is slow-growing with a high five-year survival rate, it often comes back — sometimes after many years.”

To make Andersson’s death even more devastating for the surviving members of Disfear, it comes almost one year to the day after Lindberg’s death on September 16, 2025.

At this time, no funeral or public memorial plans for Andersson have been announced.

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