Give Danks: 4 Ways to Infuse Your Thanksgiving Dinner with Weed

Thanksgiving is all about stuffing your face and passing out for a nap after. Nothing pairs better with that than weed. If you’re not serving children and all attendees are down to clown, here’s how to infuse your Thanksgiving dinner with weed.

These recipes all require some time, because you need to infuse certain ingredients with weed before making the full dishes. All infusions require you to first decarboxylate your weed.

We go over how to “decarb” your weed in our How to Make Your Own Edible Infusions article. For a quick refresher, break up your weed into small pieces and bake it on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet at 245ºF for 20 to 40 minutes. Once this step is complete, you can begin to infuse.

Weed-Infused Thanksgiving Turkey

This Thanksgiving turkey recipe requires cannabutter. If you don’t know how to make cannabutter, don’t worry. It’s pretty easy. It’s the first recipe in our How to Make Your Own Edible Infusions article.

Once you’ve made your infusion, it’s time to butter up your meal.

For the turkey, just use your cannabutter in place of regular butter throughout the process. Rub a generous amount of cannabutter under the skin and over the meat. Pop it in the oven at no hotter than 350°F. You don’t want the oven to get so hot that it significantly degrades the weed compounds. But you also don’t want an uncooked turkey, so a little degradation is fine.

Marijuana Mashed Potatoes

You can do the same simple swap out for your mashed potatoes. For optimal flavor, try going half and half with regular butter and cannabutter–unless you have an affinity for weedy, earthy flavors in your mashed potatoes.

Here’s a super simple cannabis mashed potato recipe you can try out (serves 6 to 8 people):

Ingredients

4 pounds of peeled russet potatoes

2 teaspoons garlic powder or fresh chopped garlic

¼ cup milk

6 tablespoons cannabutter

6 tablespoons regular butter

Directions

Boil the potatoes until fork tender Drain and transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add garlic and seasoning and mash the potatoes until they reach your desired consistency. Stir in milk and both butters Taste and add more salt, pepper, and garlic, if needed

Noticing a pattern here? You can basically infuse any Thanksgiving dish with weed, so long as it includes butter. Get as experimental as you’d like, but keep this one rule of thumb in mind: don’t bake anything with weed above 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The hotter your oven, the more the weed will degrade and you’ll have much less potent effects.

Weed-infused salad dressing

Gotta get your veggies in, right? It’s easy to infuse your Thanksgiving salad with some extra green stuff.

Just adapt your favorite salad dressing recipe to include infused olive oil. Here’s how to make the oil…

Directions for Infused Olive Oil

Bring olive oil to a light simmer, not exceeding 185°F

Add the decarbed flower and let it simmer for one to two hours

Cool the oil and strain through a cheesecloth or fine-mesh strainer to remove the flower

Ingredients for Salad Dressing

To keep things simple, here’s a basic vinaigrette (adapted from this recipe) that you can whip up for your infused meal:

½ cup infused olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 chopped garlic cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk it all together in a bowl and transfer to a dressing dispenser.

Weed-Infused Pumpkin Pie

To make a high pumpkin pie, you will need to first infuse some sweetened condensed milk.

Directions

Add your decarbed weed to a large mason jar and fill with sweetened condensed milk

Tightly shut the lid of the mason jar

Add the jar to a saucepan filled with water

Slowly bring the water to a simmer and use a thermometer to ensure it doesn’t exceed 185°F

Simmer for about two hours, regularly checking the temperature and topping off the water as needed

Allow to cool

Strain the condensed milk through a cheesecloth and toss out the cannabis

With your infused sweetened condensed milk, you can now make a high pumpkin pie. I pulled this recipe from Joyous Apron’s “Best Easy Pumpkin Pie“ post and added in the infused sweetened condensed milk.

Ingredients

1 unbaked pie crust

15 oz pumpkin puree

14 oz infused sweetened condensed milk

2 eggs

2 tablespoon salted butter, melted (can swap for cannabutter, too)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Pre-heat the oven to 350°F

In a large bowl, whisk all ingredients together until smooth

Gently pour into the empty pie curst

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until set

Give Danks at Your Own Risk

As I said earlier, please make sure everyone you’re eating with is on board for an infused experience. This meal is best shared among a bunch of stoners who are stoked on the idea of taking a fat, blissed out nap after a delicious infused meal.

I didn’t give any specific measurements for the amount of weed used in each meal. That’s up to your own discretion. That said, you can make an extremely potent dinner or just add a dash of extra green to lull you into a post-nap slumber. It’s a fun choose-your-own-adventure experience.

Make sure all of your guests can stay over or have a safe method of getting home, too. After all, edibles can sometimes hit hard and make you way too high to function. Expect the high to last anywhere from six to eight hours or more.

It’s a good idea to lay off the wine and other alcohol while eating a weed-infused Thanksgiving meal, too. Fortunately, weed might help you drink less alcohol, anyway.

